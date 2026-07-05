In which city and stadium are Mexico vs England playing today at the 2026 World Cup?

Mexico, once again playing at home, will face England in a crucial round of 16 match at the 2026 World Cup.

Mexico and England will decide one of the Round of 16 matchups at the 2026 World Cup, in what is expected to be a packed Estadio Azteca. Mexico City will host this highly anticipated encounter, with a place in the quarterfinals at stake.

The outcome will not be the same for El Tri whether they win, tie, or lose this match. That said, they will have strong support from the crowd, as the venue holds around 87,000 spectators, with most expected to be Mexican fans.

A key factor that could influence the game for the Three Lions is the stadium’s altitude. Located at 7,350 feet above sea level, it could play a significant role in how England approach and perform in the match.

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Mexico are seeking their first title, while England are aiming for their second

England already know what it means to win a World Cup, having done so in 1966 on home soil. If they manage to advance to the quarterfinals, it will be just three steps away from adding a second star to their history.

Harry Kane #9 of England

The situation for El Tri is quite different. The furthest Mexico have gone at the World Cup is the quarterfinals, achieved on two occasions: 1970 and 1986. Can Javier Aguirre’s side break through that barrier?

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An intriguing head-to-head clash

Mexico and England already know what it means to face each other at a World Cup. It was in the 1966 edition, where the Three Lions not only lifted the trophy on home soil but also defeated the Aztecs 2–0 through goals from Bobby Charlton and Roger Hunt.