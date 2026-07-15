Why isn’t Marcus Rashford starting today for England vs Argentina at the 2026 World Cup?

England have announced their starting lineup to face Argentina at the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup. As the Three Lions take to the field at Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), Marcus Rashford will not be among the starters. In his place, there will be a surprising change.

Although Rashford did raise some health concerns earlier at the 2026 World Cup, his demotion to a substitute role has nothing to do with injury or any setback. Instead, it’s entirely tactical. Tuchel is opting to go with a different player in his place. In a bold strategic move, Tuchel has called Morgan Rogers’ number to start for England.

The decision completely shakes up England’s tactical setup and sends a message to Argentina as the Three Lions crowd the midfield, an area where Argentina have struggled despite having plenty of firepower. With Rogers, England make a chess-like move that underlines the high stakes of the 2026 World Cup showdown. At the end of the day, it’s England versus Argentina at the World Cup, for the first time since 2002, and with a spot in Sunday’s final up for grabs.

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England and Argentina shock with lineup decisions

Argentina have also made last-minute tweaks to their lineup, as Rodrigo De Paul won’t be starting against England. Argentina’s starting XI will feature five of the Argentine players in the Premier League. The mind games between the two coaching staffs were already at an all-time high well before kickoff.

Marcus Rashford #11 of England.

Tuchel knows that if Argentina get things clicking in the middle of the pitch, they could put England in trouble, and that’s why the head coach is taking no chances. As a result, Rashford will start on the bench, though that’s not too surprising based on England’s recent outings. In other notable absences, Bukayo Saka won’t start for England against Argentina, with Noni Madueke starting on the bench, too.

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Rashford at 2026 World Cup

Rashford has been a substitute ever since the Round of 16 showdown against Mexico. His last start for the Three Lions came in the Round of 32, when England rallied to knock DR Congo out of the 2026 World Cup with a 2-1 victory. Since then, Rashford has not even been brought on.

He sat on the bench throughout the knockout-stage matches against Mexico and Norway. In the semifinal against Argentina, it remains to be seen whether Tuchel will continue the recent trend or give Rashford a chance under the bright lights in the City in a Forest.