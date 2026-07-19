Why isn’t Pedri starting today for Spain vs Argentina at the 2026 World Cup final?

Spain have finalized their starting XI for the 2026 World Cup final against Argentina, and the biggest shocker centers on Pedri, who will start the match on the bench.

Anticipation has reached a fever pitch ahead of the massive 2026 World Cup final showdown between Spain and Argentina. With the starting lineups officially locked in, both powerhouses are forced to navigate key absences, and for La Roja, Barcelona star Pedri is the headline omission from the opening XI.

FC Barcelona’s midfield sensation will start on the bench today against Argentina in a purely tactical decision by manager Luis de la Fuente. Despite Pedri’s undeniable talent and strong tournament form, De La Fuente has opted for a different look in his starting midfield unit.

The move isn’t entirely shocking. Spain‘s head coach has leaned into a tactical shift that deploys Fabian Ruiz alongside Rodri to anchor the engine room. The strategy has been highly effective, guiding Spain to the final against an Argentina squad that made their own waves by leaving striker Lautaro Martinez out of the starting lineup.

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With winger Nico Williams also starting on the bench for Spain, La Roja is out to silence the skeptics and prove their run to the final wasn’t a fluke. You can follow every single highlight and key moment of this epic 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina right here on our Bolavip US liveblog.

Pedri #20 of Spain at the 2026 World Cup.

Pedri’s performance so far with Spain in the 2026 World Cup

Pedri has featured in all seven matches for Spain during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, logging 413 minutes on the pitch. While he began the tournament as the focal point of Luis de la Fuente’s midfield, his role evolved into that of a high-impact substitute during the high-stakes knockout rounds.

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Here is a breakdown of Pedri’s tournament stats for Spain heading into the final:

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Chances created: 9

Passing accuracy: 88% (349/396 attempts)

Total shots: 4 (2 on target)

Everything is on the line as Spain and Argentina prepare to battle for the ultimate prize in sports. For fans looking to catch the action live in the United States, check out our comprehensive guide on how to watch the 2026 World Cup final as the soccer world braces for a historic match.