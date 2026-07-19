Why isn’t Nico Williams starting today for Spain vs Argentina at the 2026 World Cup final?

Nico Williams isn’t starting for Spain in the 2026 World Cup final against Argentina. Here's why the winger isn’t in the lineup today.

Spain face Argentina today at New York New Jersey Stadium with the biggest prize in international soccer on the line. As Luis de la Fuente looks to guide La Roja to their second FIFA World Cup title, one of the main pre-match talking points is the absence of Nico Williams from the starting lineup.

The Athletic Club winger is available for selection but will begin the World Cup final on the bench. Instead, De la Fuente has once again opted for a different attacking setup as Spain attempt to dethrone defending champion Argentina, with both teams fielding strong lineups.

With match uniforms already confirmed, Spain arrive in the final after eliminating France in the semifinals and maintaining an unbeaten tournament run, while Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste are chasing back-to-back World Cup titles in what is expected to be the captain’s final appearance on the sport’s biggest stage.

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Could Nico Williams play in the World Cup final?

Yes. Williams is available from the bench and could become one of Spain’s most dangerous second-half options. Unlike earlier in the tournament, when the winger missed matches while recovering from a muscle injury, Williams is now fully fit and available. Pedri is another star who isn’t starting for Spain today.

Nico Williams #17 and Pedro Porro #12 of Spain celebrate after the win. by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

His pace, dribbling ability, and one-on-one quality give De la Fuente an attacking weapon capable of changing the rhythm of the match if Spain need fresh legs against Argentina’s defense. Whether protecting a lead or chasing a goal, Williams remains one of the squad’s most impactful attacking players despite not starting today’s final. Meanwhile, Lautaro Martinez isn’t starting for Argentina today.

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