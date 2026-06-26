What happens if Belgium win, tie or lose vs New Zealand today at the 2026 World Cup?

Belgium close their group stage schedule against New Zealand, but what happens if they win, tie, or lose in this 2026 World Cup game.

Belgium and New Zealand head into the final matchday of Group G, with both teams fighting for qualification at the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout rounds. It will be a high-stakes matchup, but Romelu Lukaku isn’t starting.

Before the match, both teams are virtually eliminated from the Round of 32, but a win could propel them into staying for a few more days in the United States as a competing team in the tournament.

Belgium have tied both games against Egypt and Iran before. They haven’t been able to produce the goods offensively, and have shown key flaws on defense. Hence, they’ve been very underwhelming so far. New Zealand tied with Iran but were beaten by Egypt 2-0.

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What happens if Belgium win vs New Zealand?

If Belgium beat New Zealand, Belgium will advance to the Round of 32 in the 2026 World Cup. A victory will boost them to five points, guaranteeing a top-two finish in Group G alongside Egypt, while New Zealand will be eliminated from the tournament.

Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium

However, their final position will depend on if Egypt win, tie, or lose to Iran. If Egypt draw with Iran, the first spot of the group will be decided by goal difference. Since Egypt and Belgium tied, the head-to-head tiebreaker doesn’t apply.

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What happens if Belgium tie vs New Zealand?

If Belgium ties with New Zealand, they finish the group stage with three points (GD: 0). At that point, they are completely locked out of the top spot and their fate rests entirely on the Egypt vs. Iran match.

If Egypt beat Iran, Belgium go through as the group’s runner-up. In case Iran beat Egypt, Belgium are thrown into the high-stress wild-card pool, where they have to wait for all other groups to finish to see if three points and a 0 goal difference is enough to rank among the eight best third-place teams.

If Egypt and Iran tie, Belgium and Iran’s tiebreaker would be goals scored, as they would have a tie between them and the same goal difference. So, it’s up to the third tiebreaker to determine the final positions.

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What happens if Belgium lose vs New Zealand?

If Belgium lose to New Zealand, it triggers a catastrophic scenario for them. They would finish the group stage with just two points, resulting in certain elimination from the World Cup.

It wouldn’t be enough to be in the first two spots, and with two points, there is no way Belgium can make it into the best third-place teams as there are already eight teams in that list with three points.

Group G standings ahead of 2026 World Cup Matchday 3

Pos./ Team Pts. GP/GD (GF) 1. Egypt 4 2/+2 (4) 2. Iran 2 2/0 (2) 3. Belgium 2 2/0 (1) 4. New Zealand 1 2/-2 (3)

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