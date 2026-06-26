Belgium’s FIFA ranking updated for 2026 World Cup game vs New Zealand

Belgium faces New Zealand in their final Group G fixture. The Red Devils have not enjoyed the 2026 World Cup campaign they were dreaming of, dropping spots in the live FIFA rankings after a disappointing start to the tournament.

Belgium‘s future in the 2026 World Cup is in big-time jeopardy to close out Group G, desperate to get a much-needed win. As they face New Zealand, let’s have a look at their live FIFA ranking.

Belgium is ranked 10th in the world in the FIFA rankings right now. The Red Devils have 1727.88 points in the ranking. However, the two draws vs Egypt and Iran cost them massively, as they dropped a spot.

The two ties cost Belgium 14.36 points. Hence, Belgium is really close to leaving the top 10 of the ranking as Colombia follows very closely, only 0.46 points below the Red Devils.

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Belgium needs to beat New Zealand to get to the next round of 2026 World Cup

There are plenty of scenarios to consider depending if Belgium win, tie, or lose to New Zealand. From going to the next round, to missing the KO phase altogether, hence Belgium can’t play with fire.

Alexis Saelemaekers of Belgium

New Zealand’s ranking is also a moving factor since the beginning of this tournament. While beating the Kiwis will give some points to Belgium, it’s not a big swing, but it keeps them in the tournament.

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Belgium vs New Zealand head-to-head history

There is no history between Belgium and New Zealand. Hence, the first establishment of their rivalry will come at the 2026 World Cup. Not only is it a big stage, but it’s high-stakes as both are looking to get through to the Round of 32.