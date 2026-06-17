Why Marcus Rashford isn’t starting for England vs Croatia today in 2026 World Cup debut

Marcus Rashford will not be playing from the start for England against Croatia today, watching the Three Lions' 2026 FIFA World Cup debut from the bench.

England are making their debut at the 2026 FIFA World Cup today with some notable absentees in their starting eleven. Bukayo Saka isn’t the only big name benched against Croatia, as Marcus Rasfhord also failed to make the initial lineup.

Unlike Saka, who is dealing with an achilles issue, the decision to bench Rashford appears to be tactical. Despite making an impression at Barcelona last season, the Manchester United product isn’t a regular starter on the English national team. Follow England vs Croatia live with us for minute-by-minute coverage and updates!

Even though Saka’s absence could’ve opened the door for Rashford, Thomas Tuchel opted to start Noni Madueke and Anthony Gordon as wingers to support star striker Harry Kane.

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England’s depth for the 2026 World Cup

The English roster for th 2026 World Cup is stacked, and Tuchel even dared to leave some notable names off the list. For instance, Cole Palmer won’t be playing for England at the World Cup.

Starting the tournament in our home kit 🤍 pic.twitter.com/XqBggOrug8 — England (@England) June 17, 2026

England have enough depth even with big names out, as Phil Foden isn’t on the World Cup squad either. The bench against Croatia includes Rashford, Saka, and Eberechi Eze, who is also a substitue due to a tactical decision.

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England’s lineup to face Croatia: Jordan Pickford; Reece James, John Stones, Ezri Konsa, Nico O’Reilly; Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice; Noni Madueke, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane.

Luka Modric starts for Croatia

Croatia, on the other hand, will be led by veteran midfielder Luka Modric while another seasoned player like Mateo Kovacic will be waiting for an opportunity on the bench.

Croatia’s lineup: Dominik Livakovic; Josip Sutalo, Luka Vuskovic, Josko Gvardiol; Josip Stanisic, Luka Modric, Mario Pasalic, Ivan Perisic; Petar Sucic, Martin Baturina; Petar Musa.