Why N’Golo Kante isn’t starting for France vs Senegal today at 2026 World Cup

France make their Group I debut against Senegal at the 2026 World Cup, with N'Golo Kante absent from the starting lineup.

France and Senegal make their 2026 World Cup debut in a highly anticipated Group I clash. The day’s biggest talking point is the absence of N’Golo Kante from the starting lineup, with the veteran midfielder beginning the match on the bench due to tactical reasons.

What options does Didier Deschamps have to contain the opponent’s attacks? Adrien Rabiot and Aurelien Tchouameni. The midfield duo will provide both defensive cover and box-to-box energy, helping shield the back line while also supporting the forwards in transition and attack.

France are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Should the situation require it, the experienced manager could turn to the veteran midfielder during the match as his primary option off the bench to provide stability and experience.

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Where do France vs Senegal play?

The France vs. Senegal match for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be played at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM ET.

Kylian Mbappe of France steps up to take a penalty during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match.

France’s midfielders

According to FIFA’s official website, Didier Deschamps boasts an embarrassment of riches in the middle of the park, forcing tough decisions ahead of France’s opener. While veterans like N’Golo Kante, Adrien Rabiot, and Aurelien Tchouameni provide the experienced backbone expected to handle the initial pressure, Les Bleus can also confidently look to the bench.

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There, the highly-rated, energetic young duo of Manu Kone and Warren Zaire-Emery stand ready to make their impact, proving that patience is key for France‘s formidable squad depth.

What lies ahead for France?

In Group I of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, France will face Iraq on June 22 at the Philadelphia Stadium (Lincoln Financial Field), followed by their final group match against Norway on June 26 at the Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium).