Why Andre Ayew isn’t playing at the 2026 World Cup for Ghana

Andre Ayew, a legendary figure for Ghana, was omitted from the Black Stars' final roster for the 2026 World Cup.

Ghana enters the 2026 World Cup with an intriguing outlook. The Black Stars, ranked 73rd in the FIFA World Rankings, won’t have Andre Ayew—one of their biggest icons—available for this tournament.

Head coach Carlos Queiroz finalized a highly competitive roster featuring Inaki Williams, Thomas Partey (out against Panama), and Jordan Ayew as the primary stars, but left veteran striker Andre Ayew off the final list.

The decision was based purely on Ayew’s recent form. The 36-year-old striker, who captained Ghana at the 2022 World Cup, lacked his signature explosive pace following a difficult club season with NAC Breda, and Queiroz preferred younger talents to lead the attack.

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Ghana faces a complicated Group L

While Ghana didn’t enter the 2026 World Cup as the absolute lowest-ranked nation in the tournament (New Zealand holds that position at No. 85 overall), the African side certainly does not have an easy path through the group stage.

The Black Stars will face Panama first (ranked 34th), followed by England, and finally Croatia to wrap up the group stage. The latter two are widely regarded as European powerhouses and genuine contenders for the title.

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While the scenario is daunting, the tournament’s new 48-team format allows the top eight third-placed teams to advance to the knockout rounds, meaning all hope is not lost for Ghana despite a brutal draw.

What is Ghana’s best result in a World Cup?

Ghana has only featured in five World Cups, including the 2026 edition. Despite the Black Stars’ relatively short history in the tournament, they have already secured a historic top-10 finish under their belt.

At South Africa 2010, Ghana reached the quarterfinals after defeating the USMNT in the Round of 16. In that legendary quarterfinal clash, the Black Stars were heartbreakingly defeated by Uruguay on penalties (4-2) following a 1-1 draw in regulation time, ending at 7th position in the final standings.