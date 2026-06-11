Julian Quinones has risen through Tigres UANL and Club America before landing in Saudi Arabia, but the real story behind his profile, earnings and role with the Mexico national team goes far beyond the headlines.

Julian Quinones has become one of the most talked-about attacking players in Mexican soccer, thanks to a career defined by goals, trophies and constant progression across multiple leagues.

The forward, who represents Mexico internationally after switching national eligibility, is currently playing for Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah FC, where his scoring form has kept him in the spotlight ahead of international competitions.

Now in the prime of his career, he continues to attract attention. During the 2026 FIFA World Cup edition, he was the first player to score a goal, doing so in the opening match on June 11 against South Africa.

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How old is Julian Quinones and where was he born?

Julian Quinones is 29 years old as of 2026, having been born on March 24, 1997. He was born in Colombia and later became a naturalized Mexican citizen, allowing him to represent the Mexico national team.

Julian Quinones of Mexico sings the National Anthem during the international friendly match (Source: Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images)

How tall is Julian Quinones?

Julian Quinones is 1.80 meters (5 ft 11 in) tall. His height, combined with his strength and acceleration, makes him a versatile forward capable of playing as a striker or winger.

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Despite not being an extreme aerial target, he uses his body positioning and explosiveness to win duels and create space in the final third. His physical profile has been one of the key reasons behind his success in Mexico.

When did Julian Quinones start playing for the Mexico national team?

Julian Quinones started playing for the Mexico national team in November 2023, when he made his senior debut after completing his FIFA nationality switch. After finishing his naturalization process, he was first called up by Mexico and officially debuted during the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League match against Honduras on November 17, 2023.

Since that moment, he has gradually integrated into the national team setup, becoming a recurring attacking option thanks to his performances in Liga MX with Club America and later his move abroad. He also scored his first international goal in 2024 during the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals against Panama.

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Which club does Julian Quinones play for in 2026?

In 2026, Julian Quinones plays for Al-Qadsiah FC in the Saudi Pro League. He joined the Saudi club in 2024 after leaving Club America, marking a major step in his international club career. He remains under contract through June 2029.

What is Julian Quinones’ salary?

Julian Quinones reportedly earns a salary of $5.8 million per year at Al-Qadsiah FC in the Saudi Pro League. His move to Saudi Arabia significantly increased his earnings compared to his previous contract in Liga MX.

After leaving Club America, where he was among the top-paid players in the squad but still operating within Liga MX salary structures, he secured a lucrative deal in Saudi Arabia, a league known for offering competitive contracts.

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His salary also highlights the broader trend of Liga MX stars transitioning to the Saudi Pro League, where financial packages often include bonuses, image rights and performance incentives that can substantially increase total earnings.

Julian Quinones’ career highlights

Liga MX breakthrough with Tigres (2016–2021): Quinones began his professional rise at Tigres UANL, where he won multiple domestic titles including Liga MX championships and international silverware. Although not always a starter, he gained valuable experience in a winning squad that shaped his competitive edge.

Historic back-to-back championships with Atlas (2021–2022): His defining career moment came with Atlas FC, where he became a key attacking figure in the club’s historic Apertura 2021 and Clausura 2022 title wins—ending a 70-year league drought for the team and turning him into one of Liga MX’s most decisive forwards.

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Liga MX dominance with Club América (2023–2024): After joining Club America, Quinones immediately continued his winning impact, helping the club secure back-to-back league titles in Apertura 2023 and Clausura 2024 while becoming one of the most productive attackers in Mexico.

One of the most decorated active players in Mexico: By 2024, Quinones had already reached six Liga MX titles across three different clubs (Tigres, Atlas, Amwrica), placing him among the most successful active players in Mexican soccer history.

International step to Saudi Arabia (2024–present) : After dominating Liga MX, he transferred to Al-Qadsiah FC in Saudi Arabia, where he continued his career as a regular starter and goal contributor in the Saudi Pro League, expanding his international profile.

: After dominating Liga MX, he transferred to Al-Qadsiah FC in Saudi Arabia, where he continued his career as a regular starter and goal contributor in the Saudi Pro League, expanding his international profile. First goal of 2026 World Cup: Eight minutes into the 2026 World Cup opener, Quinones scored the first goal of the tournament by giving Mexico the lead over South Africa. Not the fastest goal in World Cup history, but indeed the fastest goal in an opening match.