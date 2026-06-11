Video: Julian Quinones scores first goal of 2026 World Cup for Mexico vs South Africa

Julian Quinones broke the deadlock for Mexico by scoring the first goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against South Africa just eight minutes into the game.

Just eight minutes into the opening match between Mexico and South Africa at the Mexico City Stadium, Julian Quinones found the back of the net to break the deadlock and send the home crowd into absolute raptures.

Mexico kicked off the 2026 FIFA World Cup with an exciting opening match against South Africa, a poetic rematch of their memorable 2010 tournament opener. For El Tri, this marked another highly anticipated curtain-raiser on home soil, representing the eighth inaugural match in the nation’s rich World Cup history.

As if by fate, it took just eight minutes for the home crowd at the Mexico City Stadium to erupt into pure joy thanks to Julian Quinones. The forward confidently found the back of the net following a brilliant ball recovery by Erik Lira, who stripped the South African defense right outside the penalty box.

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Mexico set the tone with high pressure

Mexico’s aggressive high press paid immediate dividends on the pitch. From the opening whistle, the host nation dictated the tempo by pinning South Africa deep in their own territory, a tactical choice by Javier Aguirre that caught the visitors completely off guard.

MEXICO SCORES THE FIRST GOAL OF THE 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP 🇲🇽



It's Julián Quiñones in the scoresheet! pic.twitter.com/SnoP04ltFP — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 11, 2026

Lira’s relentless midfield pressure forced a critical turnover while the South African backline was still transitioning out of defense. Quinones reacted instantly, driving a low, powerful strike that beat goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to secure an early advantage.

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While Quinones’ finish was remarkably fast, it did not break the record for the quickest goal in World Cup history. However, the lightning-fast strike has given Mexico immense hope of securing its first-ever victory in a World Cup opening match.