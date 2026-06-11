Julian Quinones scores after 8 minutes: What’s the fastest goal in World Cup history?

Julian Quinones and Mexico wasted no time opening the score against South Africa in the opening game of the 2026 World Cup. However, Quinones' goal was nowhere near the fastest goal in tournament history.

With an accurate strike, Julian Quinones has given Mexico an early lead over South Africa in the opening game of the 2026 World Cup. Scoring just 8 minutes into the game, Quinones has set a new tournament record, but not the fastest goal in World Cup history.

If only the first goal of each World Cup opening game is taken into account, then Quinones has indeed broken the previous record. His strike against South Africa just eight minutes into the match set the record for the fastest goal in a tournament curtain-raiser.

Quinones and Mexico‘s first goal in the 2026 World Cup opener dethroned Croatia’s goal in the 2014 curtain-raiser, when Brazil star Marcelo scored an own-goal to give the Croatians an early lead against the host country.

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Fastest goal in World Cup history

As for the fastest goal in World Cup history, Quinones’ tally came 7 minutes and 49 seconds too late. In fact, the fastest goal in tournament history was scored by Turkiye striker Hakan Şükür, who found the net just 11 seconds into the third-place match against South Korea at the 2002 World Cup.

Hakan Şükür of Turkiye.

Needless to say, the odds of that record being broken anytime soon are extremely slim. For the time being, Şükür’s milestone appears safe.

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Quinones’ red-hot form

Coming off a sensational campaign in the Saudi Pro League, Quinones hasn’t lost a step as he transitions to the international stage. The 29-year-old striker led the league in scoring with 33 goals during the 2025-26 season, including a hat trick in the final matchweek.

So far, so good as he joins El Tri and helps lead the nation’s dream at the 2026 World Cup. Mexico need their forwards to be in form, and Quinones is coming in as hot as Tabasco.