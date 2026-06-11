Why Raul Jimenez plays with a headband at the 2026 World Cup with Mexico

Raul Jimenez wears a protective headband during his 2026 World Cup matches with Mexico, a permanent safeguard following a life-threatening head injury he suffered in 2020.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially underway, and Mexico is pushing hard to create a historic legacy on home soil. On the pitch, star forward Raul Jimenez commands attention not just for his attacking instinct, but for the protective headband he wears—a vital piece of safety equipment resulting from a severe skull fracture suffered in 2020.

On November 29, 2020, Jimenez faced a life-threatening emergency while playing for Wolverhampton Wanderers. During a Premier League match against Arsenal, the Mexican striker suffered an accidental but devastating clash of heads with defender David Luiz, resulting in a fractured skull.

Jimenez immediately fell unconscious to the turf, receiving urgent medical attention from emergency staff for several tense minutes. He was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery to repair the fracture and relieve intracranial pressure.

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Fortunately, the Mexican international made a remarkable recovery after his life hung in the balance. When he made the courageous choice to resume his professional career, he adopted a specialized protective headband designed to absorb impacts and prevent any secondary trauma to the fragile area.

Can Raul Jimenez still head the ball?

Yes, Raul Jimenez can still head the ball despite the severity of his past skull fracture. In fact, aerial duels have always been a signature component of his game, and the custom headband provides him with the physical protection and mental confidence needed to challenge for airborne balls without hesitation.

Raul Jimenez of Mexico celebrates.

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It took Jimenez nearly nine months of intensive rehabilitation to return to competitive action following the collision. He officially made his emotional Premier League return in August 2021, understandably operating with extra caution regarding physical contact during his initial matches.

While medical staff initially advised him to avoid heading the ball during the early phases of his training re-entry, Jimenez has since achieved a full medical clearance. He has routinely scored excellent headed goals for both his club teams and the Mexican national team ever since.

Advanced elite engineering for maximum protection

The protective headband worn by Jimenez is an elite piece of sports engineering rather than a standard sweatband. It is specifically designed to minimize the risk of severe reinjury by reinforcing the structural weak points of the skull during high-impact collisions.

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Crafted from advanced ultra-lightweight, shock-absorbing materials, the gear completely covers his surgical scar. By deflecting and dispersing linear impact forces across a wider surface area, the headband allows the veteran striker to compete safely at the highest level of international football.