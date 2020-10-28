arrow_downward
Lucas Alario en Bayer Leverkusen

Europa Europa League

Slavia Prague vs. Bayer Leverkusen EN VIVO y EN DIRECTO por la Europa League

Slavia Prague recibe al Bayer Leverkusen este jueves 29 de octubre en el estadio Eden Arena. Mira cuándo y dónde puedes ver en vivo y en directo este partido. 

Bolavip
Por: Guido Agustín Manetti Álvarez

Lucas Alario en Bayer Leverkusen (Foto: Getty)

Slavia Prague vs. Bayer Leverkusen de Lucas Alario  se enfrentan EN VIVO y EN DIRECTO este jueves 29 de octubre desde el Eden Arena por ESPN, en la jornada 2 del Grupo C de la UEFA Europa League.
 
 
Con la presencia de Alario en el ataque, quien convirtió cuatro goles en sus últimos 3 partidos, los dirigidos por Peter Bosz buscan seguir por la buena senda en la Europa League. En su primera fecha en la competición, el equipo alemán goleó 6-2 a Niza; mientras que en la Bundesliga, el Die Werkselfle le ganó el lunes 3-1 a Augsburgo y actualmente aparece cuarto en la tabla local, en posición de clasificación a Champions League, con nueve puntos en cinco partidos. 
 
 
 
 
 
Por otra parte, en su primera fecha del torneo, los checos cayeron 3-1 en Israel con el Hapoel Beer Sheva. En el campeonato local les va un poco mejor, ya que vienen de vencer 1-0 a Ostrava como visitante y se posicionan segundos atrás de Sparta Prague, con 16 puntos de 18.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Předzápasový trénink ✅ #slab04 #uel

Una publicación compartida por SK Slavia Praha (@slaviapraha) el

Cuándo y dónde se enfrentan Slavia Prague y Bayer Leverkusen

El partido será este jueves 29 de octubre en el estadio Eden Arena, de la capital checa. 

 

A qué hora y en qué canal ver el partido

España: 21.00 horas por M. Liga de Campeones 2 (M52 O127); M. Liga de Campeones 6 (M189 O131); NITRO (M+ Astra)

Argentina: 17.00 horas por ESPN 

Brasil: 17.00 horas por WatchESPN 

Chile: 17.00 horas por ESPN

Uruguay: 17.00 horas por ESPN

Paraguay: 17.00 horas por ESPN

Bolivia: 16.00 horas por ESPN 

Venezuela: 16.00 horas por ESPN 

Colombia: 15.00 horas por ESPN

Ecuador: 15.00 horas por ESPN

Perú: 15.00 horas por ESPN

México: 14.00 horas por ESPN 3

USA: 13.00 horas PT, 16.00 ET por TUDN Xtra

Temas:

