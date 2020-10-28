Slavia Prague vs. Bayer Leverkusen EN VIVO y EN DIRECTO por la Europa League
Slavia Prague recibe al Bayer Leverkusen este jueves 29 de octubre en el estadio Eden Arena. Mira cuándo y dónde puedes ver en vivo y en directo este partido.
0️⃣4️⃣ Eindrücke vom Abschlusstraining! ��— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04fussball) October 28, 2020
�� #SLAB04 | #UEL | #Werkself | #Bayer04 pic.twitter.com/WeAdVTtLL5
Cuándo y dónde se enfrentan Slavia Prague y Bayer Leverkusen
A qué hora y en qué canal ver el partido
España: 21.00 horas por M. Liga de Campeones 2 (M52 O127); M. Liga de Campeones 6 (M189 O131); NITRO (M+ Astra)
Argentina: 17.00 horas por ESPN
Brasil: 17.00 horas por WatchESPN
Chile: 17.00 horas por ESPN
Uruguay: 17.00 horas por ESPN
Paraguay: 17.00 horas por ESPN
Bolivia: 16.00 horas por ESPN
Venezuela: 16.00 horas por ESPN
Colombia: 15.00 horas por ESPN
Ecuador: 15.00 horas por ESPN
Perú: 15.00 horas por ESPN
México: 14.00 horas por ESPN 3
USA: 13.00 horas PT, 16.00 ET por TUDN Xtra
