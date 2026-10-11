Coventry vs. Newcastle en vivo: dónde ver por TV y streaming online, por la jornada 6 de la Premier League

Newcastle visita a Coventry este lunes 12 de octubre por la sexta jornada de la Premier League.
La tabla los separa: uno pelea en la zona alta y el otro necesita sumar para escalar posiciones.
Horario del partido
- Perú: 14:00 hs
Por dónde ver el partido
- Perú: Disney+ Premium
La actualidad de ambos equipos
Coventry ganó 1-0 como visitante ante Nottingham Forest en la fecha anterior. Coventry está 19° en la tabla con 3 puntos. Antes perdió 0-5 como local ante Brighton.
En su último compromiso, Newcastle ganó 2-1 como local ante Hull. El conjunto marcha 11° con 8 puntos. Antes perdió 1-4 como visitante ante Leeds.
El historial entre Coventry y Newcastle
Coventry y Newcastle se enfrentaron 52 veces en los últimos años: 13 triunfos de Coventry, 28 de Newcastle y 11 empates.
Últimos 10 enfrentamientos
|Fecha
|Partido
|Resultado
|Torneo
|17/02/2010
|Newcastle vs. Coventry
|4-1
|Championship
|09/12/2009
|Coventry vs. Newcastle
|0-2
|Championship
|26/08/2008
|Coventry vs. Newcastle
|2-3
|League Cup
|29/01/2005
|Newcastle vs. Coventry
|3-1
|FA Cup
|13/01/2001
|Newcastle vs. Coventry
|3-1
|Premier League
|06/09/2000
|Coventry vs. Newcastle
|0-2
|Premier League
|29/04/2000
|Newcastle vs. Coventry
|2-0
|Premier League
|16/10/1999
|Coventry vs. Newcastle
|4-1
|Premier League
|17/02/1999
|Newcastle vs. Coventry
|4-1
|Premier League
|19/09/1998
|Coventry vs. Newcastle
|1-5
|Premier League
Tabla de posiciones
En síntesis
- Coventry y Newcastle se enfrentan este lunes 12 de octubre por la jornada 6 de la Premier League.
- El partido se transmitirá por Disney+ Premium.
- Coventry suma 3 puntos en el torneo.
- Newcastle suma 8 puntos en el torneo.