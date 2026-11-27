Nottingham Forest recibe a Chelsea este viernes 27 de noviembre desde las 15:00 hora de Perú. El encuentro, correspondiente a la jornada 12 de la Premier League, se disputará en el Estadio City Ground.
La tabla los separa: uno pelea en la zona alta y el otro necesita sumar para escalar posiciones.
La actualidad de ambos equipos
En su último compromiso, Nottingham Forest perdió 0-2 como visitante ante Bournemouth. El conjunto marcha 17° con 9 puntos. Antes ganó 3-1 como local ante Man City.
Chelsea viene de perder 1-4 como local ante Leeds. El equipo ocupa el puesto 8 con 16 puntos. Antes perdió 0-1 como visitante ante Sunderland.
El historial entre Nottingham Forest y Chelsea
Nottingham Forest y Chelsea se enfrentaron 78 veces en los últimos años: 23 triunfos de Nottingham Forest, 31 de Chelsea y 24 empates.
Últimos 10 enfrentamientos
|Fecha
|Partido
|Resultado
|Torneo
|04/05/2026
|Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest
|1-3
|Premier League
|18/10/2025
|Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea
|0-3
|Premier League
|25/05/2025
|Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea
|0-1
|Premier League
|06/10/2024
|Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest
|1-1
|Premier League
|11/05/2024
|Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea
|2-3
|Premier League
|02/09/2023
|Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest
|0-1
|Premier League
|13/05/2023
|Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest
|2-2
|Premier League
|01/01/2023
|Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea
|1-1
|Premier League
|05/01/2020
|Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest
|2-0
|FA Cup
|05/01/2019
|Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest
|2-0
|FA Cup
Horario del partido
- Perú: 15:00 hs
Por dónde ver el partido
- Perú: ESPN, Disney+ Premium
- Argentina: ESPN, Disney+ Premium
- Chile: ESPN, Disney+ Premium
- Ecuador: ESPN, Disney+ Premium
- Colombia: ESPN, Disney+ Premium
- Venezuela: ESPN, Disney+ Premium, inter
- México: TNT Sports, Max
- Estados Unidos: Fubo, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, TeleXitos, SiriusXM FC
- Centroamérica: Max
- España: DAZN, DAZN1 Spain, Movistar+
Tabla de posiciones
Todos los partidos de la jornada
- Manchester United vs. Brentford — sábado 28 de noviembre, 10:00 hs
- Leeds vs. Coventry — sábado 28 de noviembre, 10:00 hs
- Ipswich Town vs. Aston Villa — sábado 28 de noviembre, 12:30 hs
- Everton vs. Liverpool — domingo 29 de noviembre, 07:00 hs
- Sunderland vs. Tottenham — domingo 29 de noviembre, 09:05 hs
- Fulham vs. Bournemouth — domingo 29 de noviembre, 09:05 hs
- Crystal Palace vs. Hull — domingo 29 de noviembre, 09:05 hs
- Brighton vs. Newcastle — domingo 29 de noviembre, 09:05 hs
- Arsenal vs. Man City — domingo 29 de noviembre, 11:30 hs
En síntesis
- Nottingham Forest y Chelsea se enfrentan este viernes 27 de noviembre por la jornada 12 de la Premier League.
- El partido se transmitirá por ESPN y Disney+ Premium.
- Nottingham Forest suma 9 puntos en el torneo.
- Chelsea suma 16 puntos en el torneo.