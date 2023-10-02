La Carabao Cup, también conocida como Copa de la Liga Inglesa, es un torneo de eliminación directa donde participan 92 clubes de distintas categorías.
Se jugó por primera vez en 1960 y fue cambiando de nombre conforme al patrocinio. Actualmente es a partido único, excepto en semifinales, y en caso de empate se juega prórroga y luego penales, de ser necesario.
En la primera ronda participan 72 equipos, provenientes de las divisiones Championship, League One y League Two. Son las tres categorías que están por debajo de la Premier League.
En la segunda ronda, se suman 12 de la máxima categoría (Premier League) que no jueguen competencias europeas. En la ronda siguiente, lo hacen los 8 equipos restantes.
La próxima ronda a disputarse es la de octavos de final, que se desarrollará entre el 31 de octubre y 1° de noviembre de 2023.
¿Cuándo es la final de la Carabao Cup 2023/24?
La final de la Carabao Cup 2023/24 se jugará el 25 de febrero de 2024 en el Estadio de Wembley.
¿Hay VAR en la Carabao Cup 2023/24?
La Carabao Cup 2023/24 no tiene VAR en la mayor parte de la competencia. Solamente está asegurado en las semifinales y la final que se disputa en el Estadio de Wembley.
Octavos de final de la Carabao Cup 2023/24: programación completa
- Manchester United vs Newcastle United – Miercoles 1 de noviembre 2023
- Ipswich Town vs Fulham – Miercoles 1 de noviembre 2023
- Everton vs Burnley – Miercoles 1 de noviembre 2023
- Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers – Miercoles 1 de noviembre 2023
- Bournemouth vs Liverpool – Miercoles 1 de noviembre 2023
- West Ham United vs Arsenal – Miercoles 1 de noviembre 2023
- Mansfield Town vs Port Vale – Martes 31 de octubre 2023
- Exeter City vs Middlesbrough – Martes 31 de octubre 2023
Tercera ronda de la Carabao Cup 2023/24: resultados completos
- Newcastle United 1 Manchester City 0
- Liverpool 3 Leicester City 1
- Lincoln City 0 West Ham United 1
- Fulham 2 Norwich City 1
- Chelsea 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- Brentford 0 Arsenal 1
- Bournemouth 2 Stoke City 0
- Blackburn Rovers 5 Cardiff City 2
- Aston Villa 1 Everton 2
- Manchester United 3 Crystal Palace 0
- Salford City 0 Burnley 4
- Port Vale 2 Sutton United 1
- Mansfield Town 2 (3) Peterborough United 2 (1)
- Ipswich Town 3 Wolverhampton 2
- Exeter City 1 Luton Town 0
- Bradford City 0 Middlesbrough 2
Segunda ronda de la Carabao Cup 2023/24: resultados completos
- Chelsea 2 AFC Wimbledon 1
- Reading 2 (1) Ipswich Town 2 (3)
- Wycombe Wanderers 0 Sutton United 1
- Portsmouth 1 (4) Peterborough United 1 (5)
- Plymouth Argyle 2 Crystal Palace 4
- Newport County 1 (0) Brenftord 1 (3)
- Luton Town 3 Gillingham 2
- Fulham 1 (5) Tottenham Hotspur 1 (3)
- Exeter City 1 (5) Stevenage 1 (3)
- Bristol City 0 Norwich City 1
- Birmingham City 1 Cardiff City 3
- Swansea City 2 Bournemouth 3
- Doncaster Rovers 1 Everton 2
- Sheffield United 0 (2) Lincoln City 0 (3)
- Nottingham Forrest 0 Burnley 1
- Harrogate Town 0 Blackburn Rovers 8
- Salford City 1 (9) Leeds United 1 (8)
- Wrexham 1 (3) Bradford City 1 (4)
- Wolverhampton 5 Blackpool 0
- Tranmere Rovers 0 Leicester City 2
- Stoke City 6 Rotherham United 1
- Sheffield Wednesday 1 (4) Mansfield Town 1 (5)
- Port Vale 0 (2) Crewe Alexandra 0 (0)
- Bolton Wanderers 1 Middlesbrough 3
Primera ronda de la Carabao Cup 2023/24: resultados completos
- Queen Park Rangers 0 Norwich City 1
- Ipswich Town 2 Bristol Rovers 0
- Cardiff City2 (3) Colchester United 2 (0)
- Bristol City 5 Oxford United 1
- AFC Wimbledon 2 Coventry City 1
- Sutton United 2 (6) Cambridge United 2 (5)
- Plymouth Argyle 2 Leyton Orient 0
- Millwall 0 Reading 4
- MK Dons 0 Wycombe Wanderers 2
- Gillingham 3 Southampton 1
- Forest Green Rovers 1 Portsmouth 3
- Exeter City 2 Crawley Town 1
- Cheltenham Town 0 Birmingham City 2
- Swansea City 3 Northampton Town 0
- Peterborough United 1 (4) Swindon Town 1 (1)
- Newport County 3 Charlton Athletic 1
- Burton Albion 0 Leicester City 2
- Leeds United 2 Shrewsbury Town 1
- Wrexham 0 (4) Wigan Athletic 0 (2)
- Sunderland 1 (3) Crewe Alexandra 1 (5)
- Stoke City 2 West Bromwich Albion 1
- Sheffield Wednesday 1 (4) Stockport County 1 (2)
- Rotherham United 1 (4) Morecambe 1 (2)
- Preston North End 2 (2) Salford City 2 (4)
- Port Vale 3 Fleetwood Town 2
- Notts County 0 Lincoln City 2
- Hull City 1 Doncaster Rovers 2
- Harrogate Town 1 Carlisle United 0
- Derby County 0 Blackpool 2
- Bolton Wanderers 1 Barrow 0
- Blackburn Rovers 4 Walsall 3
- Barnsley 2 (6) Tranmere Rovers 2 (7)
- Accrington Stanley 1 (1) Bradford City (4)
- Mansfield Town 2 Grimsby Town 0
- Huddersfield Town 2 Middlesbrough 3