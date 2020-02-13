¿Isaiah Thomas a los Celtics? Danny Ainge rompió el silencio
El presidente de los Celtics le cerró la puerta a un favorito de los fanáticos.
Desde que se reveló que Los Angeles Clippers cortarían a Isaiah Thomas, los rumores alrededor de la liga indicaban que podría regresar a los Boston Celtics, el lugar donde fue más productivo en su carrera.
Thomas se convirtió rápidamente en un favorito de la afición del TD Garden, que vería con buenos ojos el retorno del chiquitín para ayudar al equipo con sus pretensiones de llegar a los playoffs.
Danny Ainge was speaking on @Toucherandrich this morning and said the team is monitoring the buyout market but "Nothing there interests us right now."— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 13, 2020
Ainge praised Isaiah Thomas, who is a free agent, but said he's not sure the fit would be right with this current Celtics team.
Sin embargo, cuando le preguntaron al respecto a Danny Ainge - leyenda y presidente de la franquicia - su respuesta sobre la llegada de Thomas o cualquier otro refuerzo fue contundente y negativa.
De acuerdo con Ainge, los Celtics estarán al tanto del mercado de agentes libres y jugadores cortados por otros equipos, pero, de momento "ninguno de los que están disponbiles les interesa".
Ainge continued on to say that the Celtics would keep monitoring who is and becomes available and their own team needs to see if there is a fit down the line.— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 13, 2020
Players must be waived by 3/1 to be eligible for the playoffs with a new team.
Ainge alabó a Thomas como jugador y como persona, pero dejó entre dicho que no está seguro de si encajaría con la plantilla actual del equipo de Brad Stevens.
