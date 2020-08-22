arrow_downward
menu
arrow_drop_down
search
sports_soccer AGENDA

ARGENTINA

COLOMBIA

MÉXICO

ESTADOS UNIDOS

PERÚ

EUROPA

CONCACAF

CONMEBOL

OTROS DEPORTES

MÁS

ALGO
ICONOS
search
close
(Captura)

Concacaf MLS

Con asistencias de los mexicanos Pizarro y Ulloa, Inter Miami le gana 2-1 a Orlando City

Inter Miami gana 2-1 frente a Orlando City con dos goles de Julián Carranza. Rodolfo Pizarro y Víctor Ulloa asistieron al argentino.

Bolavip
Por: Lautaro Tonellotto

(Captura)

(Captura)

El partido empezaba tranquilo en Florida pero a los en menos de 10 minutos cayeron tres goles para que Inter Miami le gane por 2-1 a Orlando City. 

El primero fue del equipo de Diego Alonso luego de que Rodolfo Pizarro haya asistido a Julian Carran para que ponga el 1-0 parcial. 

Sin embargo, poco le duró la alegría al equipo de Miami ya que seis minutos después apareció Darly Dike para poner el encuentro en tablas. 
De todas maneras, Inter Miami fue en busca de la ventaja nuevamente. Fue a los 23 cuando Víctor  Ulloa lanzó el centro para que nuevamente aparezca Julián Carranza para colocar el 2-1 parcial. 

Temas:

Lee También

MLS

Con asistencias de los mexicanos Pizarro y Ulloa, Inter Miami le gana 2-1 a Orlando City
MLS

Carlos Vela salió lesionado: LAFC cayó 0-2 ante Los Angeles Galaxy en el Clásico del Tráfico
MLS

El Tráfico: la historia del Clásico de la MLS entre Los Angeles FC y Los Angeles Galaxy
MLS

Vela se pone presión: “Todo lo que no sea ganar el título será un fracaso”


null

Mbappé presentó los botines especiales que usará en la final de la Champions

 null

Neymar, como loco en Twitter: "Está llegando la hora..."

Comentarios

Calendario Partidos



sumate

Recibe las últimas noticias en tu casilla de E-mail

Registrarse implica aceptar los Términos y Condiciones