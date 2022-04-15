The highly anticipated heavyweight bout between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte is set to take place on Saturday 23 April 2022 at Wembley Stadium. At BetMGM the oddsmakers have put out the early betting odds for this big boxing match up.

Two of the best heavyweight boxers will go toe to toe in front of a packed house at Wembley Stadium. Tyson Fury is the WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion and comes into the fight 31-0-1 with 22 KOs.

Dillian Whyte, known as the body snatcher, is the WBC interim champion and is at an 28-2 and 19 KOs record. Both are orthodox boxing style fighters with Fury having the height advantage.

The oddsmakers at BetMGM have laid out some interesting betting options for this mega fight between two of England’s best fighters. Here are some betting odds for Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte.

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte outright

Tyson Fury is the favorite in this fight with Whyte a distant underdog, the fight ending in a draw is also paying out substantially high.

Tyson Fury - 1.17

Dillian Whyte - 5.00

Draw - 26.00

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte method of victory

Both fighters have the potential to end the fight with a knockout, here are the odds for the method of victory.

Fury on KO/decision/ TKO - 1.72

Fury on points - 3.00

Whyte on KO/decision/TKO - 6.00

Whyte on points - 23.00

Think you have the knowledge to win big with boxing? Sign up at BetMGM and bet on all sports!

Knock out in 60 seconds

If Tyson Fury wins in 60 seconds that result is paying out 67.00 and if Whyte does the unthinkable that is paying out 126.00.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM has great betting options for boxing! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!