It’s Game 6 between the Celtics and Bucks, with Milwaukee having a 3-2 series lead, the oddsmakers at Caesars have placed the odds on who can win this huge game of the NBA playoffs.

For the Milwaukee Bucks it’s one more game and in, for the Celtics it’s win to survive and then go for it all in Game 7. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith made his prediction that Boston would take the series in 7 games, well he may be right.

The series has been high scoring and intense with Giannis Antetokounmpo going for 40 points in Game 5. The Celtics will have to avoid a late game laps of concentration to try and take Game 6.

The oddsmakers at Caesars have placed some interesting bets for bettors and new sign ups to test their knowledge of the NBA. Here are some interesting bets for Game 6 of the NBA playoffs between the Celtics and Bucks.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Special Bets

These are bets where the user bets on a certain set of situations or situation that will happen during the game.

Jrue Holiday & Jayson Tatum Over 12.5 Combined Assists -155

Each Team Over 100.5 Points -150

Al Horford & Jayson Tatum Over 15.5 Combined Rebounds -145

Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 30.5 Points & Jayson Tatum Over 25.5 Points -140

Jayson Tatum Over 25.5 Points & Jaylen Brown Over 20.5 Points -140

Think you know who will win the series? Test your knowledge of the NBA and sports by signing up at Caesars!



Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Triple Double

For this bet all eyes will be on Giannis Antetokounmpo that if he does achieve a triple double it’s paying off +700 and if he doesn’t -1200.

Don’t miss out on all the NBA playoff action and sign up to Caesars sportsbook today and win big with sports betting!