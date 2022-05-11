A true figure of the court has passed away, former Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks center Bob Lanier, who during his 14-year professional NBA career left memorable records that even led him to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The NBA's success story during the 1970s, which coincided with the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, could not be conceived without the presence of one of the sport's most talented players, Buffalo, New York native Bob Lanier, who died at the age of 73.

"Bob Lanier was a Hall of Fame player and among the most talented centers in the history of the NBA, but his impact on the league went far beyond what he accomplished on the court.", NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in commenting on Lanier's death.

The story of the 6 ft 10 giant is one of success but above all of resilience, as he had to overcome some obstacles in his adolescence, such as the comment made to him by one of his first coaches that because of his size he could not be a truly elite athlete.

Bob Lanier's NBA career

His golden path on the NBA court was announced since the 1970 draft where he was the No.1 overall pick after dazzling with great performances during his time as a collegiate player with St. Bonaventure, where he played 3 seasons and averaged 15.7 rebounds and 27.6 points.

His 14 unforgettable seasons as an NBA player were divided between two teams. He lasted 10 years as a center for the Detroit Pistons and the last 4 cycles of his active life on the court he exhibited his talent and ability with the Milwaukee Bucks. In both teams he wore his iconic number 16 on his back.

The career awards of the late Bob Lanier

The left-hander was considered one of the best centers in NBA history. And his numbers and awards attest to that. For starters, his contribution on the court led both the Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks to retire the number 16 of their squads. Also the Bonnies retired the number 31 to accolade him. Undoubtedly, one of the greatest tributes that any player can receive.

In total, Lanier played in 959 NBA games and averaged 20.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocks. His total points scored was 19,248. These records allowed him to play 8 All-Star games; in 1974 he was the MVP of that game. All this earned him induction into the St. Bonaventure Athletics, Greater Buffalo Sports and Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.