The heavyweight boxing division will be rocked by a tremendous clash between Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr. and Cuban Luis Ortiz. Find here the preview, predictions, betting odds and how to watch the fight in the United States.

The fighter who shocked the boxing world in 2019 is back in the ring to face a dangerous opponent with the intention of proving that he still belongs to the elite of the sport: Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz. Read on to find the preview, storylines, predictions and odds and how to watch this heavyweight fight in the United States. The preliminary fights can be tuned in for free in Fubo TV (7-day free trial).

Andy Ruiz Jr returns to boxing after more than a year's absence. At 32 years old, the Mexican-American is at the right age to be looking for a big fight in the Queen Division just like when he surprised everyone by knocking out the then undefeated World titlist Anthony Joshua. His current record is 34-2-0, with 22 KO's.

In the other corner will be Cuban Luis Ortiz. The nicknamed King Kong, unlike Ruiz Jr., is in the latter part of his career at the age of 43. Still, the experienced fighter knows he could have access to a big last dance if he comes out of this fight with his hand up. His record is 33-2-0, and his 28 knockouts are a clear sign that his hands are still intact.

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Luis Ortiz: Fight information

Date: Sunday, September 4

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Live stream: Fox Sports PPV; Fubo TV (preliminary fights of the card)

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Luis Ortiz: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Luis Ortiz: Storylines and Head-to-Head

It won't be an easy fight for either Andy Ruiz Jr. or King Kong Ortiz, but it will be enjoyable for boxing fans, as the knockout aroma is very strong, especially when it comes to two front guys in a division like the heavyweight division.

In his most recent fight, Ruiz Jr. tried to be less direct and more calculating, but the result was not as expected. Although he won, he had a lot of trouble overcoming a Chris Arreola in clear decline. Meanwhile, in his most recent performance, Luis Ortiz had no problem overcoming Charles Martin by TKO in 6 rounds.

How to watch or live stream Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Luis Ortiz in the US

Unfortunately this time around, the tremendous heavyweight boxing match between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Ortiz will be restricted and cannot be enjoyed for free in the United States. In order to watch it you must tune in to Fox Sports and pay for the PPV of the event, which is around $75. However, you can enjoy the preliminary fights of the card for free in Fubo TV (7-day free trial).

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Luis Ortiz: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers are clear on who the overwhelming favorite is and that is Andy Ruiz Jr. Although a knockout of Luis Ortiz could be an interesting surprise bet.