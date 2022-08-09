The animosity between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin is once again present, after the Kazakh threw another boxing dart from his mouth at the Mexican ahead of their September 17 trilogy in Las Vegas.

Professional boxing is designed to deliver thrilling wars by nature, but when the opponents who collide do not like each other, it is common for sparks to fly in the ring, as seems to be the case in the trilogy between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin.

On September 17, 2022, the thousands of fans at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and the millions enjoying the broadcast around the world, expect nothing less than an epic battle between Canelo and GGG, a sentiment fueled by the animosity statements the two have exchanged.

While Gennadiy Golovkin had been known for his restraint and neutrality, Canelo Alvarez's incessant fire seems to have broken his cordiality, and now it was the Kazakh who threw a scorching dart at the Mexican.

Golovkin questions the quality of Canelo Alvarez

In an interview he gave to the El Nuevo Herald, Gennadiy Golovkin left politics and kindness behind and went for the jugular of Canelo Alvarez. He spoke about his opinion of the Mexican's publicly confirmed rejection of him and the Guadalajara idol's place among the best boxers in the world.

"His behavior at press conferences shows how insecure he is, how he still lives in illusions about the situation, the stories.... For a boxer of this caliber, someone who wants to be great, it shows he still needs to grow, needs to learn a lot. He's a long way from being the best,'' stated GGG.

This is one more log to keep the fire burning in the cauldron that promises to be the Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III on September 17. The winner will not only keep all the 168-pound world belts, but also the honor of having proven himself right over his opponent.