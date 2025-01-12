Anthony Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) has reignited calls for a long-awaited heavyweight clash with Tyson Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs), declaring that the fight “has to happen this year.” Speaking at the prestigious Ring Magazine Awards in London, the 35-year-old reiterated his determination to make the blockbuster bout a reality, underscoring its importance not just for his career but for the sport of boxing.

“It’s a fight I want to see because I am a fan of boxing,” Joshua said. “When I am in the gym, everyone is asking me [about this fight]. I ain’t got many years ahead of me. I want to leave the game with a bang and make an impact.” The two-time heavyweight world champion added, “Everyone is asking me the same question. It’s up to me to deliver, that’s why I’m saying it has to happen this year. I think we can make this fight happen.”

Both fighters are coming off losses in world title fights, with Joshua falling to Daniel Dubois in September and Fury suffering consecutive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, most recently in December.

Speaking with Channels Television, Joshua commented on Fury’s recent losses and the potential matchup between the two. “We’ll see, let us get in the ring. Only God knows, but for me we’ll see in the future,” he said.

Eddie Hearn’s push for the fight

Promoter Eddie Hearn has echoed Joshua’s sentiments, underscoring the significance of a Joshua-Fury bout. “For us, there’s only two fights we’re interested in: Daniel Dubois rematch and Tyson Fury,” Hearn told iFL TV. “Tell me a bigger fight in boxing. It doesn’t exist. AJ-Fury is the biggest fight in the sport of boxing.”

While Hearn acknowledged that it’s not yet time to “call it out,” he expressed optimism about the negotiations. “Common sense, hopefully, will prevail. We’re all getting on, we’re all talking. We all want to do great fights and do big business. So, hopefully, you’ll see that,” he said.

What’s next for Joshua?

In the event that a fight with Fury cannot be arranged, Hearn suggested a potential rematch with Daniel Dubois, provided Dubois wins his upcoming fight against Joseph Parker. “If Dubois comes through Parker, we’d [Joshua] like the rematch,” Hearn said, leaving the door open for another high-stakes bout.

As the clock ticks on Joshua’s career, the anticipation for a clash with Fury continues to grow. Whether the stars align for this megafight remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Joshua is determined to leave an indelible mark on boxing.

