Anthony Joshua’s promoter reveals the only boxer who could defeat Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk, the current undisputed heavyweight champion, has proven to be an enigma for his opponents. From his rise in the cruiserweight division, where he unified all major titles, to his dominance in the heavyweight division, Usyk has amassed an impressive list of victories.

His triumphs overAnthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have solidified his status as one of the best boxers of his generation. However, Eddie Hearn, Anthony Joshua’s promoter, believes there is one boxer in history who could have cracked the Usyk code: Muhammad Ali.

Usyk’s journey to boxing stardom began with a stellar amateur career, culminating in an Olympic gold medal in 2012. Transitioning to the professional ranks, he quickly made a name for himself in the cruiserweight division, becoming the first boxer to unify all four major titles in the weight class.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His move to heavyweight was met with skepticism, but Usyk silenced doubters with decisive victories over Chazz Witherspoon and Derek Chisora. These wins set the stage for his legendary bouts against Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, where he showcased his technical brilliance and strategic mastery. Today, as the undisputed heavyweight champion, Usyk stands as a towering figure in the sport.

Anthony Joshua speaks with Promotor Eddie Hearn, Chairman of Matchroom Sport, during the press conference ahead of the Heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin during the Day of Reckoning card at Press Arena, Kingdom Arena on December 21, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Eddie Hearn’s take: Could Ali have beaten Usyk?

In an interview with Daily Mail Sport, Eddie Hearn participated in a “winner stays” game, comparing Usyk to a prime Mike Tyson. However, Hearn argued that one boxer in history could have surpassed Usyk: Muhammad Ali.

Advertisement

see also Tyson Fury receives strong warning from legendary trainer over potential Muhammad Ali-like downfall

Hearn’s comments highlight the enduring legacy of Ali and spark an intriguing debate about how the legendary heavyweight would fare against modern champions like Usyk.

Advertisement

Usyk’s quest to match Ali’s legacy

Usyk, widely regarded as the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world, is now focused on cementing his legacy. His ultimate goal is to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion—a feat only Muhammad Ali has achieved. Ali’s iconic victory over George Foreman in the “Rumble in the Jungle” remains one of the greatest upsets in boxing history, and Usyk aspires to match that level of greatness.

What’s next for Usyk?

Usyk’s ambition to match Ali’s achievements demonstrates his desire to transcend his era and leave an indelible mark on boxing history. As he continues his quest for greatness, fans eagerly await to see if he can achieve the legendary status he strives for.

Advertisement