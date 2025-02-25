Terence Crawford leaves no doubt about his place in boxing history with a win over Canelo Alvarez

Terence Crawford, a boxer who values actions over words, is on a mission to cement his place among the all-time greats. While he doesn’t obsess over historical rankings, Crawford understands the significance of being recognized as one of the greatest boxers in history. With his highly anticipated fight against Canelo Alvarez confirmed for September, Crawford is already envisioning the impact of a potential victory—a win he believes would solidify his status as one of boxing’s elite.

The prospect of defeating Canelo Alvarez, a Mexican boxing icon, at his natural weight and without rehydration clauses, fuels Crawford’s ambition. For Crawford, this fight represents a monumental challenge: jumping three weight divisions to face one of the best pound-for-pound fighters of the modern era. Despite the enormity of the task, Crawford remains confident in his ability to rise to the occasion.

When asked how a win over Alvarez would affect his legacy, Crawford was unequivocal: “I would definitely rank top five,” Crawford told Cigar Talk. “I’m really moving up three weight classes, fighting arguably one of the best Mexicans ever, at his weight, no rehydration clause, no nothing. You’re just fighting him at his best.” Crawford sees this fight as a unique opportunity to prove his worth and secure his place in boxing history.

Crawford’s decision: Risk and reward

Some might view Crawford’s decision to face Canelo as reckless—an unnecessary risk. However, for Crawford, greatness is built on taking bold challenges. Before the September showdown, Crawford has another goal in mind: unifying the super middleweight titles. In May, Canelo is set to face William Scull, and Crawford will be watching closely as he prepares for the fight of his life.

As the current WBA junior middleweight champion, Crawford is determined to stay focused. He plans to dedicate himself to training and perfecting his strategy to defeat Canelo.

What does Crawford want in boxing?

For Crawford, this fight is about more than just another victory. It’s an opportunity to cement his legacy as one of the greatest boxers of all time. If he were to retire today, Crawford would already be a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame and widely regarded as one of the best of his generation.

But Crawford’s ambitions go beyond that. “I feel like winning this fight is going to solidify me as an all-time great,” Crawford said, making it clear that his aspirations know no bounds. A victory over Canelo would be a historic achievement, one that would elevate Crawford to the pinnacle of boxing’s pantheon.