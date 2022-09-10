After the exchange of statements between them ahead of their trilogy on September 17 in Las Vegas, Gennadiy Golovkin put a stop to the insults between him and Canelo Alvarez with a smart message.

With zero hour of the expected trilogy between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin drawing ever closer, reality is beginning to outstrip promotional fiction. And there was a lot to be said for it, as it became clear that, at least for the Mexican, it's more than just a boxing match.

Canelo Alvarez has spared no expense in constant demonstrations of his animosity towards the Kazakh. Starting with the intense one-on-ones during promotional press conferences, and continuing with the statements he made about what he thinks of Gennadiy Golovkin.

Quite simply, the current Undisputed World Supermiddleweight Champion, who will be presenting all of his titles in the September 17 fight in Las Vegas, had no qualms in saying that Golovkin is a bad person, an "as***ole", for whom he has no respect.

GGG puts an end to the declaration war with Canelo with a categorical response

In an interview for boxing trainer and TV anchor Teddy Atlas' YouTube channel The Fight, Gennadiy Golovkin avoided expanding the controversy to the statements made by Canelo Alvarez against him with a response full of class and manners.

"If you can't talk boxing and communicate with your opponent without insulting him, without using obscenities or talking trash while saying, obscene words, it's not worth communicating with that opponent. We have a saying that can be translated verbatim. 'A bee could not explain to a fly that honey is better than sh***t. It's just not worth trying to do that.", stated GGG.

Likewise, Golovkin, 40, said he hopes that the trilogy against Canelo Alvarez, which he described as just another boxing fight for him, will be well evaluated by the judges to avoid any kind of controversy that could tarnish the credibility of the fight.