Canelo Alvarez's detractors continue to raise their voices. And now it was the turn of a legendary Mexican boxing trainer who made an unflattering prediction for Alvarez when he faces Gennadiy Golovkin for the third time.

Canelo Alvarez lost his golden boxing armor when Dmitry Bivol beat him soundly last May. His next fight, the trilogy against the dangerous Gennadiy Golovkin, is not a new story to be discovered, but one that carries controversy, at least for his detractors, such as legendary Mexican trainer Ignacio Beristain.

Nacho, as he is colloquially known, has trained 24 World Champions, mostly Mexicans, making him an authoritative voice to talk about boxing, and when he has done so about Canelo it has never been to praise him, but rather the opposite.

Beristain has been one of the main doubters about the quality of Canelo Alvarez. However, the time he faced him, from Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.'s corner, there was little he could do to stop the current World Super middleweight Champion from beating his fighter.

"Canelo Alvarez is not the fighter everybody thinks he is": Ignacio Beristain

The defeat against Bivol gave strength to the opinion of many detractors of Canelo Alvarez. "Nacho" stands by his line and pointed out the unethical reason why Canelo is in real danger against Gennadiy Golovkin.

"I think they have helped him a lot; he is not the fighter they think.... Oscar De La Hoya helped him a lot with the judges (Canelo) and now he's not going to have that support; I think he's going to suffer, because the Kazakh is very good. Golovkin is thinking that maybe this is his last fight; if he (Canelo) is careless, he's going to pay dearly," said Beristain in an interview for the Youtube channel Un Round Más.

The reality is that the duel between Alvarez and Golovkin is getting closer and closer: the fight for all the 168 lbs. world belts (WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF), held by Canelo, will take place on September 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada.