Boxing provides opportunities for vindication and Saul Canelo Alvarez does not plan to miss his when he faces Gennadiy Golovkin in September. Discover the warning the Mexican gave the Kazakh.

The dirty talk between the Undisputed World Super middleweight Champion Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin has been the main ingredient promoting their third boxing fight, scheduled for September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Boxing may start with words but it must be sustained with punches. All that criticism and contempt between Canelo and GGG invites the fans to anticipate a real war between the two. Even more so now that the Guadalajara fighter has raised the tone of his attacks to the level of warnings.

Canelo Alvarez was able to involve Gennadiy Golovkin, who began the promotion of his trilogy cautious and neutral, in the game of hurtful words. Perhaps after what the Mexican said, an equally explosive response is expected from the Kazakh. It remains to be seen.

Canelo's new bombshell to GGG

With his trilogy against Gennadiy Golovkin approaching at a rapid pace, Canelo Alvarez is increasingly anxious to step into the ring in Las Vegas, Nevada, against the Kazakh. As evidenced by the last dart he threw at his opponent in an interview with EFE news agency.

"I'm more dangerous right now; that's what I am (a wounded beast); I'm training at 100 percent, excited, hungry for victory. My goal is to finish by knockout, I want to win before the 12 rounds and I hope I get the opportunity. I like to respect my opponents, but if they respect me, otherwise not. It bothers me so many things he talked and keeps talking when he is not in front of me." stated Alvarez.

The credit that both Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin enjoy with boxing fans is ample and allows them to launch this type of talk without being considered fantoches. And the fact is that the two fights they have already had were full of drama and violence. That is why we want to answer the question of who is the better of the two.