The long-awaited trilogy between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17 in Las Vegas is close. If you don't have the opportunity to attend the T-Mobile Arena, check out how much you will have to pay to watch the fight on PPV.

Canelo Alvarez remains one of the biggest names in boxing today. His presence in the ring is a guarantee of expectation, but if he is accompanied by one of his fiercest rivals, such as Gennadiy Golovkin, the fight is not to be missed. The trilogy between the two fighters is one of the most anticipated by fans.

Although the fight agreed for all of the 168 pounds world titles, and scheduled for September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, arrives for some a little late, after their second fight was held in September 2018, it is undeniable that witnessing the resolution of the differences between the Mexican and the Kazakh is still interesting.

So, if by chance of fate you are not one of the 22 thousand spectators who will be able to occupy a seat at the T-Mobile Arena, and you do not want to miss the trilogy of the Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin, the best option is the PPV. Below you will find out in which countries this broadcast will be available and how much you have to pay to have access to it.

In which countries will the Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III PPV be available?

The distribution of the streaming to watch the Canelo and Golovkin trilogy will be in charge of the DAZN platform, and it will be available for six countries around the world. Two in the Americas, two more in Europe and the remaining two in Oceania.

So, the six countries in which it will be able to tune in the pay-per-view to witness the live streaming of the Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy are the United States, Canada, England, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

The price of the Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III PPV

There are two prices available. The first one is for those who are already subscribers to DAZN's streaming service and is $64.99. If you do not have a subscription to the service, a payment of $84.99 will give you access to both Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III and all the platform's content for one month. This in the United States.

The price varies in the other countries where it will be possible to watch the PPV: in England and Ireland the two costs are 9.99 pounds and 17.98 pounds (same price in Euros), in Canada it will cost 64.9 and 84.9 CAD, in Australia 44.9 and 58.9 AUD, and in New Zealand 24.9 and 39.9 NZD.