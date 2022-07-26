The fight that consolidates his trilogy against Gennadiy Golovkin puts at stake much more than Canelo Alvarez's pride in boxing, because according to WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, the Mexican fighter runs a much greater risk against the Kazakh on September 17 in Las Vegas.

Boxing is the only sport that cannot be played in any context. Anyone who steps into a ring exposes much more than his or her pride. This maxim also applies to an acclaimed Mexican like Saul Canelo Alvarez who, when he faces Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17 in Las Vegas, could be at serious risk, in the words of World Boxing Council (WBC) president Mauricio Sulaiman.

If there is an organization that has been close to Canelo in his 17-year career, it is the WBC. It was under its surveillance that the pride of Guadalajara, Jalisco, won his first world championship, that of the Super welterweight division (154 pounds), when he was almost 21 years old.

So, Sulaiman knows what he's talking about and that's why his words resonate: despite facing a 40-year-old fighter, who couldn't convince the judges that he was better than him in 24 previous rounds, Canelo Alvarez will be in real danger when he steps into the ring at the T-Mobile Arena.

What could happen to Canelo Alvarez if he loses to Gennadiy Golovkin?

In an interview for the Youtube channel of Mexican journalist Antonio de Valdes, the WBC president took the time to touch on the subject of Canelo Alvarez, and surprised the audience with the assertion he made about the Mexican's boxing career if he loses to Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17.

"Saul's loss to Dmitry Bivol (last May 5) weighed heavily on him. And if Canelo Alvarez now loses to Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17, I see it very difficult for his career to recover to the level he reached before the loss," said Mauricio Sulaiman.

Regarding a possible prediction of his for the Canelo vs GGG fight, Sulaiman only managed to point out that neither of them is a clear favorite: "Golovkin is a great boxer, that he is old should be discarded. Canelo has been more active, but Golovkin has had fights that have been good for him and kept him alive. He comes from winning a complicated fight in Japan... and Canelo comes from losing.".