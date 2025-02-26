Trending topics:
BOXING

Boxing World Champion stuns fans with unexpected stance on Gervonta Davis fight

A world champion shocks the boxing world with explosive comments about Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. Is their rivalry officially dead?

By Alexander Rosquez

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis poses on the scale during an official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on June 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Davis is scheduled to defend his title against Frank Martin at the arena on June 15, 2024.
© Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty ImagesWBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis poses on the scale during an official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on June 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Davis is scheduled to defend his title against Frank Martin at the arena on June 15, 2024.

Gervonta Davis, boasting an impressive record of 29 wins and 0 losses, has solidified his reputation as one of the most dangerous fighters in the world. The WBA lightweight champion has secured notable victories over high-caliber opponents like Leo Santa Cruz, Yuriorkis Gamboa, and Ryan Garcia, showcasing his versatility and dominance across different scenarios.

His next title defense against Lamont Roach Jr. in New York, scheduled for March 1, is expected to extend his winning streak. Since his professional debut in 2013, “Tank” Davis has enjoyed a meteoric rise, becoming a major draw in boxing with his ability to fill arenas and attract massive audiences.

However, the lightweight division has taken an unexpected turn. Keyshawn Davis, the newly crowned WBO world champion, has publicly declared that he is no longer pursuing a fight with the undefeated Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

What did Keyshawn say about facing Gervonta Davis?

Keyshawn Davis, who recently claimed the WBO title by knocking out Denys Berinchyk in the fourth round, made it clear that Gervonta Davis is no longer his primary target. In an interview on the Ariel Helwani Show, Keyshawn didn’t hold back, stating: “I’m not chasing Tank. Let’s put that out there. (expletive) Tank, for real! Tank knows I want to fight him, his coach knows I want to fight him, the boxing world knows I want to fight him. The question is, does Tank have the (expletive) to fight me?”

Keyshawn Davis punches Denys Berinchyk during their WBO lightweight title fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Keyshawn Davis punches Denys Berinchyk during their WBO lightweight title fight during their junior bantamweight fight during their lightweight fight during their welterweight fight, during their heavyweight fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

These bold statements have sparked widespread discussion in the boxing community. Many are left wondering whether Keyshawn is trying to provoke Gervonta or if he has genuinely moved on from the potential matchup.

Lamont Roach’s bold 10-word challenge to Gervonta Davis ahead of showdown

The Gervonta Davis challenge: Who will step up?

With Keyshawn Davis seemingly out of the picture, the question on everyone’s mind is: who will dare to challenge Gervonta Davis next? Known for his devastating knockout power and tactical brilliance, “Tank” remains one of the most feared fighters in the sport. The uncertainty surrounding his next opponent adds an intriguing layer to the lightweight division, leaving fans eagerly awaiting announcements.

The rise of Keyshawn Davis: A new force in boxing

At just 25 years old, Keyshawn Davis has a bright future ahead. His decision to step away from a potential fight with Gervonta Davis could be a strategic move to focus on other opportunities and build his own legacy. The lightweight division is brimming with talent, and Keyshawn has the chance to take on other top-tier champions and contenders. His next steps will be pivotal in shaping his career and cementing his place in boxing history.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

