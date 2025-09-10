Terence Crawford reveals truth about shoulder injury ahead of Canelo Alvarez fight

The countdown is nearly over for one of boxing’s most highly anticipated bouts of the year. Terence Crawford, unbeaten and aiming to cement his legacy, is preparing to face Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez in a battle for the undisputed super-middleweight championship. Set for Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the fight promises to deliver a historic moment in the sport.

Crawford, 37, has already captured undisputed titles at super-lightweight and welterweight, and a victory over Canelo would make him the first male fighter in boxing history to achieve that feat in three separate weight classes. But as excitement builds, speculation surrounding Crawford’s health has dominated headlines, with reports of a possible shoulder injury circulating in recent days.

Despite the rumors, Crawford has remained focused on the challenge ahead. Speaking to the media, the Omaha native expressed frustration at the chatter but remained confident in his preparation and ability to rise to the occasion.

Is Crawford really injured, or are the rumors overblown?

“Where I got a shoulder injury? I don’t know. I see people coming up with their own antics, you know ‘Terence Crawford got a shoulder injury, Terence Crawford out of shape, Terence Crawford’s slow’ … they coming up with all kinds of stuff,” Crawford said.

The unbeaten fighter’s message was clear: the chatter is unfounded, and his focus is solely on defeating one of the most formidable champions in boxing today. Canelo, 35, has dominated the super-middleweight division for the past seven years, going undefeated at 168 lbs and defeating elite opponents including Caleb Plant, Jermell Charlo, and Gennady Golovkin.

What’s at stake in this historic showdown?

Beyond the immediate championship implications, the bout carries historical significance. Crawford has the opportunity to solidify his legacy as one of boxing’s all-time greats by becoming the first male fighter to hold undisputed titles in three different weight classes. For Canelo, it’s a chance to maintain his dominance and fend off a top-tier challenger who has remained unbeaten throughout his professional career.

As both fighters enter the final stretch of training, the narrative surrounding Crawford’s shoulder has been addressed and dismissed. The focus is now entirely on Saturday’s clash, with fans and analysts eagerly anticipating how two of the sport’s elite will square off in Las Vegas.

The fight will also serve as a defining moment for Crawford’s career trajectory. A victory could elevate him to an unprecedented place in boxing history, while a loss would still test the limits of Canelo’s reign as the undisputed super-middleweight champion.