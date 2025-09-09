Canelo Alvarez reveals the biggest challenge posed by Terence Crawford ahead of September 13 fight

As the boxing world counts down to September 13, anticipation is building for the showdown at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. Both fighters are widely regarded as pound-for-pound elites, known for their devastating power and tactical brilliance in the ring. Fans and analysts alike are buzzing about how this matchup will unfold, particularly given Crawford’s move up two weight classes.

For Canelo, the preparation has gone beyond conditioning and strength. In the lead-up to the fight, he has focused on understanding Crawford’s unique fighting style, which has posed problems for opponents throughout his career. While both fighters are capable of knockout power, Canelo identifies a subtler challenge that has prompted adjustments to his sparring sessions.

The Mexican superstar admits that Crawford’s ability to switch stances seamlessly during a fight is perhaps the most difficult trait to counter. This dynamic style requires adaptability and sharp ring awareness, forcing Canelo to refine his approach in the gym.

How does Crawford’s stance-switching challenge Canelo?

Canelo told Netflix’s two-part countdown show, “Everybody has issues with that kind of style. But I’m working for that. And I have the experience to face every style now. I’m different. I have everything to lose because he is coming up two weight classes. But I always like to challenge myself.”

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford face off as Turki Al-Sheikh and Dana White look. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix)

The challenge is significant: Crawford has demonstrated the ability to fluidly alternate between southpaw and orthodox stances, keeping opponents guessing and forcing them to adjust mid-fight. Canelo’s preparation has included sparring with fighters who can mimic both styles to simulate the fluidity Crawford brings to the ring.

Canelo confident despite the challenge

Despite recognizing Crawford’s stance-switching as a potential obstacle, Canelo remains confident in his preparation and experience. “Sparring is very important to get ready for a fight. Obviously, they need to be as good as my opponent. I enjoy sparring the most. I can spar every day, but [coach Eddy Reynoso] doesn’t like it,” Canelo explained.

With both fighters entering the bout as elite, skilled, and dangerous, the match promises to test strategy, adaptability, and ring IQ. Canelo’s acknowledgment of Crawford’s unique style underscores the stakes and complexity of this eagerly anticipated contest.

