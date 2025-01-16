Sheikh Turki Alalshikh shares key update on potential Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight

The long-anticipated showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford has been a dream for boxing enthusiasts for years. A clash of this magnitude, pitting two of the world’s best pound-for-pound fighters, appears to be inching closer to reality.

Turki Alalshikh, a prominent figure in boxing negotiations and a close associate of World Boxing Council (WBC) President Mauricio Sulaiman, has played a pivotal role in advancing discussions for this mega-fight. During a gala hosted by the renowned The Ring magazine, Alalshikh dropped significant hints about the bout’s progress.

“The Ring is the bible of boxing, and we are close to seeing white smoke on the horizon,” he remarked, hinting that an agreement could be imminent. “2025 will be a crazy year, and I mean it.”

Overcoming hurdles to make Canelo vs. Crawford a reality

For years, a bout between Alvarez and Crawford seemed far-fetched. Differences in weight classes and financial demands posed significant barriers. However, recent developments suggest these challenges are being resolved.

Reports indicate that Canelo Alvarez is seeking a $150 million purse as a condition to accept the fight. Additionally, there is speculation about hosting the event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital, which could generate historic revenue for the sport.

Alalshikh’s influence has been instrumental in narrowing the gap between the fighters’ camps, fueling optimism that this long-awaited clash will soon become a reality and captivate the sports world.

Canelo vs. Crawford: A legacy-defining battle

This is more than just a boxing match—it’s a spectacle that transcends the sport. The highly anticipated showdown between Alvarez and Crawford brings a clash of styles, egos, and legacies to center stage. The winner won’t just earn accolades; they’ll etch their name into boxing history as one of the greatest of all time.