It looks like 2025 could be the year Conor McGregor steps into the ring once again. The Irish fighter has recently confirmed his comeback plans, which include a bold challenge to Jake and Logan Paul.

It’s been quite some time since the world last saw McGregor in action. The mixed martial artist is a legendary figure in combat sports, with many fans even hailing him as one of the greatest fighters in history.

Interestingly, McGregor’s journey in combat sports began in boxing before he transitioned to MMA. Now, there’s a strong chance he could return to his boxing roots, potentially taking on two of the most polarizing figures in the sport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McGregor confirms comeback to face Jake and Logan Paul

Rumors surrounding Conor McGregor’s return have reached a boiling point. While he still has two fights left on his UFC contract, it seems the Irish star may step into another sport first.

Reportedly, McGregor plans to fulfill his UFC commitments but wants to regain his rhythm beforehand. The Paul brothers could serve as the perfect stepping stones for his return to the ring.

Advertisement

see also Conor McGregor appears to confirm $250M fight with Logan Paul with cryptic message

During Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration, McGregor crossed paths with Logan Paul, a YouTuber-turned-boxer who has made waves in the sport alongside his brother Jake. In a recently surfaced video, McGregor declared his intention to fight both Paul brothers—and even their close friend KSI.

Advertisement

“This is the real deal, you know that bro. We’ll do it,” Connor McGregor said to Logan Paul in the YouTuber’s latest video titled Face to Face with Conor McGregor. “We can do what? 190, 195lbs? [Jake Paul] was sick. He was sick over it! Listen, here’s the deal. I’m going to slap the head off the two of you and KSI. You are nixers to me. Do you understand that? Side jobs.”

Advertisement

Will Conor McGregor fight Jake Paul in 2025?

While McGregor hasn’t laid out his exact plans, a matchup with Jake Paul in 2025 seems increasingly plausible. Jake, who is still on the hunt for his next high-profile opponent, could find himself facing the MMA legend in a boxing ring.

see also Jake Paul is reportedly in advanced negotiations to fight Conor McGregor

For Jake Paul, a fight against McGregor would be a massive career boost and a true test of his skills against a seasoned competitor. Meanwhile, for McGregor, the bout would provide a thrilling way to warm up before his eventual UFC return, reigniting his career with a bang.

Advertisement

Advertisement