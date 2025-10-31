The boxing world is buzzing ahead of the exhibition clash between Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul, scheduled for Friday, November 14 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Fans are eager to see the reigning WBA lightweight champion square off against the social media star turned boxer. The matchup has generated debate for both the spectacle and the potential implications for each fighter’s career.

Davis last appeared in the ring in March, fighting to a majority decision draw against Lamont Roach Jr., a result that many thought could have gone either way. Meanwhile, Jake Paul returned to the ring in June, defeating former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via unanimous decision. With contrasting backgrounds and experiences, the fight promises to be an intriguing showcase.

Two-weight world champion Devin Haney, who has previously been linked to a fight with Davis, weighed in on the upcoming bout during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. He offered insight on the matchup while respecting Davis’ choices.

How could experience affect the Davis vs. Paul exhibition?

Haney acknowledged the exhibition nature of the fight, noting that Davis’ choice to face Paul over a rematch with Roach was ultimately his decision. “Yeah I mean, it’s an exhibition fight … That’s his business at the end of the day, we all know what that means. Him fighting Jake rather than fighting Lamont, did we all wanna see the Lamont fight? Yeah. I think that they’ll still do [the rematch],” Haney said.

Gervonta “Tank” Davis speaks at news conference about his exhibition match with Jake Paul. Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

When discussing the potential outcome, Haney highlighted the experience gap between the two fighters. “Jake is a decent boxer. He has skills and he works hard and, at the end of the day, he’s big. Tank is small. It’s an intriguing fight. Tank has way more experience, he’s been boxing since he was a kid. Should he go in there and win? Yes, but I don’t know the rules, the ins and outs of the fight,” he explained.

Could this be Gervonta Davis’ final fight?

Davis has hinted he could retire by the end of 2025, which would make this exhibition potentially his final bout. Whether that proves true or not, fans will be watching closely on November 14 to see if experience and skill ultimately prevail.

