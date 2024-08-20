Jake Paul gives reason why Lionel Messi is the GOAT

Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer, got a hold of Lionel Messi’s Topps trading card and told the media why the Inter Miami star is the “true GOAT.”

Jake Paul knows the game; the YouTuber-turned-boxer has been able to capitalize on his online fame to build an empire. His next major event is a showdown with none other than Iron Mike Tyson on Friday, November 15th.

While many have questioned if Jake Paul is really a “real” boxer, his drawing power is second to none. His fight with Tyson will take place at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

While attending the Fanatics Fest, Paul got a hold of Topps’ PSG Lionel Messi sports card. It was the first card in Paul’s Topps collection, and the boxer told those on hand why Lionel Messi is the GOAT.

Jake Paul on Lionel Messi

Jake Paul, holding PSG’s Lionel Messi card, autographed by the Inter Miami star, stated, “(Messi) is the GOAT of the whole entire sports world; his story about being relentless, being a perfectionist, and defying all odds is just inspiring.”

Paul added, “(The card) is sick… and I’m adding it to my collection.” Paul will need to draw on all that inspiration as Mike Tyson awaits, and it will be one of the biggest fights in his young boxing career.