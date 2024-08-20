Trending topics:
Soccer

Jake Paul gives reason why Lionel Messi is the GOAT

Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer, got a hold of Lionel Messi’s Topps trading card and told the media why the Inter Miami star is the “true GOAT.”

Jake Paul and Lionel Messi
© IMAGOJake Paul and Lionel Messi

By Kelvin Loyola

Jake Paul knows the game; the YouTuber-turned-boxer has been able to capitalize on his online fame to build an empire. His next major event is a showdown with none other than Iron Mike Tyson on Friday, November 15th.

While many have questioned if Jake Paul is really a “real” boxer, his drawing power is second to none. His fight with Tyson will take place at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

While attending the Fanatics Fest, Paul got a hold of Topps’ PSG Lionel Messi sports card. It was the first card in Paul’s Topps collection, and the boxer told those on hand why Lionel Messi is the GOAT.

Jake Paul on Lionel Messi

Jake Paul, holding PSG’s Lionel Messi card, autographed by the Inter Miami star, stated, “(Messi) is the GOAT of the whole entire sports world; his story about being relentless, being a perfectionist, and defying all odds is just inspiring.”

Paul added, “(The card) is sick… and I’m adding it to my collection.” Paul will need to draw on all that inspiration as Mike Tyson awaits, and it will be one of the biggest fights in his young boxing career.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul new date set

see also

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul new date set

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB Rumors: Will Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto create a Dream Team in Dodgers?
MLB

MLB Rumors: Will Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto create a Dream Team in Dodgers?

Report: James Rodriguez close to joining three Argentina World Cup champions at an unexpected destination
Soccer

Report: James Rodriguez close to joining three Argentina World Cup champions at an unexpected destination

Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick reveals the secret to success for the Steelers with QB Russell Wilson
NFL

Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick reveals the secret to success for the Steelers with QB Russell Wilson

Inter Miami: What does Lionel Messi's team need to secure a spot in the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs?
Soccer

Inter Miami: What does Lionel Messi's team need to secure a spot in the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs?

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions