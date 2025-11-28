Ex-world champion who lost to Jake Paul makes bold prediction ahead of Anthony Joshua fight

With three weeks remaining until Jake Paul faces Anthony Joshua, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has weighed in with his prediction for the highly anticipated bout. Paul, who has yet to face an active heavyweight, is seeking one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.

Chavez Jr., who lost a unanimous decision to Paul in a recent cruiserweight contest, offered his forecast via Instagram, despite the challenge posed by Joshua, a two-time heavyweight champion and 2012 Olympic gold medalist.

“Paul by UD,” Chavez Jr. wrote on his Instagram, indicating he expects a clear victory for the YouTuber-turned-boxer, even against the former world champion.

Paul’s heavyweight challenge

Jake Paul has never faced a fully active heavyweight in his professional career, aside from an exhibition against a 58-year-old Mike Tyson. His transition to this level will be closely watched as he takes on a decorated champion.

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off during the press conference. Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Joshua’s recent struggles

Anthony Joshua last fought in September 2024, suffering a knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois in their IBF title bout. Joshua’s recent setbacks add intrigue to the matchup and raise questions about his ability to handle Paul’s unconventional style.

