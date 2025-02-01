Tyson Fury reveals why Deontay Wilder’s return could be dangerous for heavyweights

Deontay Wilder, the explosive former heavyweight world champion, is set to make his return to the ring this year, putting an end to a period of inactivity that raised doubts about his future in boxing. His last appearance was in June 2024 against Zhilei Zhang, a formidable Chinese heavyweight who knocked him down in the fifth round, handing him a defeat that raised concerns about his career.

This comeback is crucial for Wilder, who aims to prove that he still possesses the knockout power that made him one of the sport’s most feared punchers. Before his setback against Zhang, Wilder suffered a points loss to Joseph Parker in December 2023. His last victory was a first-round knockout of Robert Helenius in 2022.

That win marked his return to form after two devastating losses to Tyson Fury, which not only impacted his record but also cost him the WBC title he had held for an extended period. These back-to-back defeats and his subsequent inactivity led many to wonder whether “The Bronze Bomber” would ever fight again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Wilder’s innate knockout power and his desire to compete have driven him to return. Aiming to rediscover the form that earned him 42 knockouts in 43 wins, Wilder is preparing for the next chapter in his career. And who better to discuss the power of his punches than his arch-rival, Tyson Fury?

Oleksandr Usyk speaks to the media while sitting in front of a ‘Ukraine Wow: Mazepa’s Saber’ in a post-fight after the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC and WBO Undisputed World Heavyweight titles’ fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury as part of Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Fury on Wilder’s devastating power

In an interview with talkSPORT Boxing, Fury reflected on Wilder’s punching power, initially describing it in four shocking words: “Dynamite in his fists.” He went on to explain how Wilder knocked him down four times, but never managed to knock him out in their trilogy of fights. “If he lands on you, whether it’s round one or round 12, he’s going to knock you down or knock you out,” Fury said, acknowledging the constant danger Wilder poses in every exchange.

Advertisement

see also Tyson Fury receives strong warning from legendary trainer over potential Muhammad Ali-like downfall

Fury also attributed Wilder’s strength to the difference in size and weight. “I think my sheer size and weight have a lot to do with him not being able to knock me out cold. He hits a guy 6ft 3ins and 225lbs, they’re nailed to the canvas. But a guy 6ft 9ins and 277lbs – I think that has a lot to do with it, size matters,” Fury explained, highlighting how body mass affects the ability to absorb Wilder’s punches.

Advertisement

When will Wilder return to fight?

Wilder is scheduled to return to the ring next April to face heavyweight Curtis Harper. The boxing world eagerly awaits the resurgence of “The Bronze Bomber,” hoping to see if he still possesses the explosive power that made him a knockout legend.