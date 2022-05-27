Gervonta Davis will fight against Rolando Romero today defending his WBA title in the lightweight category. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch in the United States.

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero: Predictions, odds, and how to watch in the US this boxing fight today

Gervonta Davis will face Rolando Romero today, May 28 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, defending his WBA Regular title in the lightweight category. Here you can find all you need to know about this interesting boxing fight, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds.

Finally, this mandatory fight will take place for Gervonta Davis in which he will defend his WBA Regular title in the lightweight category. This confrontation was agreed to take place in 2021, specifically on December 5 of that year. However, due to problems with the law, Romero had to be replaced and the rival ended up being Isaac Cruz.

Once Romero's legal conflicts have been resolved, the fight will finally take place and two of the best exponents of the lightweight category will face each other. It will undoubtedly be an interesting fight since both have very high KO percentages, so in each exchange of blows they could easily end the fight.

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero: Fight information

Date: Saturday, May 28

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Without a doubt, it will be a high-intensity fight due to the quality of the fighters facing each other, both with an undefeated professional record and no draws: in the case of Gervonta Davis, he has 26 wins (24 of them won by KO); while Rolando Romero has14 wins (12 of them won by KO).

Both fighters have a very high KO percentage (85% for Romero and 92% for Davis), which means that the probability of the fight ending this way is very high. This can lead to two possible readings of the fight: first, that the two go for the KO knowing the power of their fists; or second, knowing both the power of their rival, they decide to be more careful and launch a smaller number of blows.

If it is the first case, the fight will be unknown. The first fighter to land a power punch could win. If it were the second case, Gervonta Davis would have an advantage given his greater experience (12 more fights difference against top level rivals the vast majority of the time). That's why Romero shouldn't go into that type of fight and look to hurt Davis.

How to watch or live stream Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero in the US

This fight in which Gervonta Davis will defend his Regular WBA lightweight title against Rolando Romero will take place today, May 28 at 9:00 PM (ET), can be watched in the United States on: Showtime PPV.

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this fight. These are the odds according to Caesars: Gervonta Davis is the favorite to take the victory with -800 odds, while +550 odds will be for the Rolando Romero´s victory.

Caesars Gervonta Davis -800 Rolando Romero +550

*Odds via Caesars