Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis set sights on Floyd Mayweather after heated exchanges over possible fight

Jake Paul’s victory over Mike Tyson has sparked a wave of challenges and criticism. Among those expressing their desire to face Paul, Gervonta Davis, one of the most dangerous boxers today, stands out.

Davis, known as “Tank,” has been vocal about his interest in fighting Paul. On multiple occasions, he has issued provocations and challenges to the YouTuber-turned-boxer. He even proposed both a boxing match and an MMA bout, suggesting a $100 million purse for each fight.

A matchup between Jake Paul and Davis promises to be explosive. Both fighters are known for their aggressive styles and knockout power. However, there is a significant difference in their approaches. Davis is a highly technical and powerful boxer, while Paul leans more towards a spectacle-driven, street-fighting style.

Heated Exchanges Between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis

After Jake Paul’s victory over Mike Tyson, Tank unleashed a tirade of insults: “To the dumb clown who shared the ring with Mike, you’re a dumbass for what you did, and you couldn’t even get the job done… (expletive).”

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis listens in his corner between rounds of his title defense against Frank Martin at MGM Grand Garden Arena on June 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Davis retained his title with an eighth-round knockout. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Davis also wrote on his Instagram story, paying tribute to Tyson’s legacy: “You’ll always be a legend… Whether they like it or not, and there will never be another like you! And I understand you very well… All this (expletive) doesn’t mean anything.”

But the war of words didn’t stop there. Davis later issued a warning, saying that when he caught Paul, he would hit him with “an uppercut, a jab, and a left hook.” Jake Paul responded during the press conference following his victory over Tyson, expressing his willingness to fight: “Let’s do it,” said Paul, before joking: “Is there a height limit in boxing?” — referencing the weight class disparity between a lightweight and a cruiserweight.

A War of Words and Challenges

Gervonta Davis reignited the conversation about a potential fight during an interview when asked about Mike Tyson’s match with Paul. “Who told Mike Tyson to fight anyway? Yes, it tarnished Tyson’s legacy. It definitely did. For some money,” Davis remarked, before reiterating his challenge: “Tell him, this is my call. Jake Paul, what’s up? What’s up, Jake Paul?”

The video reached Jake Paul, who was quick to respond. Adding fuel to the fire, Paul brought Floyd Mayweather into the conversation: “Floyd’s little son calling me out? Come on, little Tank, you know better. I saw you pretend you didn’t know who Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor are… Do better, and maybe someday I’ll give you a platform to shine again after that basic and cheap press conference you just had,” Jake Paul posted on his X account.

Will the Fight Happen?

Despite the provocations and challenges, it remains unclear whether a fight between Paul and Davis will ever materialize. Both fighters have other commitments and ongoing projects, meaning that such a matchup would depend on several factors, including contract negotiations and scheduling availability.