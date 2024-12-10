The fight against Jake Paul didn’t just cost Mike Tyson a tough loss; it also brought a huge legal issue. Now, the legendary boxer faces a major problem as a lawsuit has been filed over his participation in this bout.

A few months ago, Jake Paul, a YouTuber-turned-boxer, challenged Mike Tyson to a professional fight. The outcome would affect their records, as the influencer sought to make a name for himself in the boxing industry.

Due to the age gap, Mike Tyson was clearly outmatched by Paul. The legend was already exhausted by the third round, leading to an easy victory for the YouTuber.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report: Mike Tyson faces multi-million-dollar lawsuit over Jake Paul fight

Throughout the year, Jake Paul spared no effort in promoting his bout against Mike Tyson. He was confident it would be a massive spectacle, but it ultimately turned into a disappointment.

Advertisement

see also Jake Paul sets controversial condition for Canelo Alvarez fight after Mike Tyson fiasco

Tyson’s exhaustion by the third round allowed Paul to capitalize on his superior stamina, landing more punches. All three judges ruled in favor of the influencer, with one even awarding all eight rounds to him.

Advertisement

While the loss is a significant blow to Tyson’s record, it’s not his biggest issue. The boxing legend now faces a multi-million-dollar lawsuit for allegedly breaching a promotional contract to take on Jake Paul.

Advertisement

According to the Associated Press, Mike Tyson and his company, Tyrannic, are being sued by the betting company Rabona. The lawsuit alleges that Tyson wrongfully terminated their promotional agreement to fight the YouTuber.

Mike Tyson was defeated by Jake Paul in their match last Friday

Advertisement

Advertisement

Medier, which promotes Rabona, is seeking $800,000 from Tyson “in return for which no services were provided” and an additional $729,000 in “wasted production and promotion costs,” according to the lawsuit.

How much did Mike Tyson make for fighting Jake Paul?

Although the lawsuit could significantly impact Mike Tyson’s finances, the fight against Jake Paul did boost his net worth. The legendary boxer faced several financial challenges after his retirement, and this bout helped him regain some stability.

Advertisement

see also Jake Paul drops a bombshell by announcing unexpected opponent after beating Mike Tyson

Reports suggest Mike Tyson earned $20 million for fighting Jake Paul. However, the exact amount was not disclosed, and Tyson himself stated that he didn’t participate in the bout solely for financial gain.

Advertisement

SurveyShould Mike Tyson have a rematch with Jake Paul? Should Mike Tyson have a rematch with Jake Paul? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE