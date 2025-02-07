On Thursday night, reports indicated that Jake Paul and Canelo Alvarez had agreed to fight in May. However, just hours later, the bout was canceled, leaving the YouTuber-turned-boxer furious.

Jake Paul has been working to establish himself in professional boxing, boasting an 11-1 record. However, he has yet to face an elite opponent to prove he is a legitimate contender.

In recent months, Paul had been calling out Canelo Alvarez for a fight, and according to reports, the Mexican boxing superstar had agreed to face him in May. But now, the situation has taken a drastic turn.

Jake Paul slams Canelo after fight cancellation

Following his fight against Mike Tyson, Jake Paul faced criticism for taking on an opponent 31 years older than him. The YouTuber had a clear advantage in stamina, which he used to secure the win.

In response to the backlash, Paul reportedly set his sights on a top-tier opponent to silence his critics. He came close to making that a reality, but his dream fight has now been shut down.

On Thursday night, ESPN reported that Paul and Alvarez had agreed to a fight on May 3. However, just hours later, the bout was canceled—apparently due to a decision from Canelo himself.

By Friday morning, multiple reports confirmed the fight was off. Paul responded to the news with a bold message, blasting the Mexican champion for backing out.

WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez punches Edgar Berlanga during the first round of a title fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Breaking news: Canelo Alvarez ducked me Jake Paul and is now an owned slave with no regard for the pride of the Mexican people who support him on US soil,” Jake Paul said on social media. “It’s not surprising when his whole career he has done nothing for the sport of boxing outside the ring. I’m the new face of boxing. You cannot have the biggest fight of 2025 without my name involved. When all of your events tank and lose money you will all realize who the king of the sport is. 28 years old. Biggest fight in boxing history. My own boss. Not owned. 5 years in. All of you felines want to see me fail, but god has other plans. It’s the era of good. The era of the elephant. It’s the era of MVP.”

Who will Canelo Alvarez face instead of Jake Paul?

According to reports, Canelo initially accepted the fight with Paul as a way to stay active, given that he didn’t have an official bout scheduled for May. Facing Paul seemed like a good tune-up before his next major fight in September.

However, it has now been revealed that Alvarez signed a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season head Turki Alalshikh, which means a highly anticipated showdown with Terence Crawford is on—and could take place as early as May.

