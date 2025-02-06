In recent months, Canelo Alvarez has dismissed the idea of fighting Jake Paul. Now, in a stunning turn of events, reports suggest that the highly anticipated bout is officially on, with a date already set for their showdown.

A few years back, Jake Paul stepped into the boxing world with the ambition of forging a serious professional career. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has been relentless in his pursuit of legitimacy, and now, he is on the brink of his biggest fight yet.

Paul has repeatedly called out Canelo Alvarez, but the Mexican superstar consistently rejected the challenges. However, in a shocking twist, Alvarez has reportedly agreed to step into the ring with him.

Report: Canelo Alvarez locks in date for blockbuster clash with Jake Paul

For years, Jake Paul has been on a mission to secure a fight with Canelo Alvarez. Eager to prove himself against an elite fighter, the social media sensation saw the undisputed champion as the ultimate test to gain mainstream boxing credibility.

Despite Paul’s persistent efforts, Alvarez had no interest in entertaining what many considered a spectacle rather than a legitimate contest. At the peak of his career, the Mexican icon saw no reason to engage in what he viewed as a sideshow.

However, recent developments have shifted the landscape. Reports initially suggested that Canelo had finalized a multi-fight deal to face Terence Crawford, but now it appears he has a different opponent lined up first.

According to ESPN’s Mike Coppinger, Canelo Alvarez has officially accepted Jake Paul’s challenge. The two are set to face off on May 3rd in a cruiserweight bout (200-pound limit) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Jake Paul fights during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Despite agreeing to fight Paul, Alvarez’s highly anticipated bout with Terence Crawford remains on the table. However, it is now expected to take place in September after both camps failed to finalize a May date.

How do Canelo Alvarez and Jake Paul compare physically?

One of the biggest talking points surrounding this fight is the significant size difference between the two fighters. Jake Paul holds a notable height and weight advantage, standing at 6′ 1″ (185 cm) and weighing 227.2 lbs (103.05 kg).

Meanwhile, Canelo Alvarez measures 5′ 7½″ (171 cm) and last fought at 166.75 lbs (75 kg) when he faced Edgar Berlanga in September 2024. However, experience and skill will play a crucial role in this bout, and Alvarez remains the clear favorite to emerge victorious.