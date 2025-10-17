Jake Paul sends strong message to MMA doubters about Anderson Silva’s GOAT status ahead of Gervonta Davis fight

The boxing world is buzzing ahead of Jake Paul’s exhibition clash with Gervonta Davis on November 14, but it was another name on the undercard that sparked an emotional response from the YouTuber-turned-fighter. The return of Anderson Silva, one of MMA’s all-time greats, has reignited old memories and fresh debates about legacy.

Paul, who shared the ring with “The Spider” back in 2022, has consistently shown admiration for the Brazilian legend. This week, when it was announced that Silva would complete his trilogy against Chris Weidman, Paul took to social media to make his feelings unmistakably clear.

“If Anderson Silva isn’t in your top 5 of all time, you don’t know jack about MMA,” Paul wrote on X, defending the 50-year-old’s place among the sport’s immortals and shutting down any lingering doubts about his greatness.

Why Jake Paul believes Silva’s legacy still matters

For many newer fans, Silva’s prime years have faded into history. Yet his record tells the story of sustained dominance: a 16-fight win streak, the longest in UFC history, spanning from 2006 to 2012. During that stretch, Silva dismantled elite contenders such as Dan Henderson, Chael Sonnen, and Vitor Belfort, combining precision striking with creativity rarely seen inside the Octagon.

While his career eventually slowed — punctuated by a broken leg and late-career losses — Silva’s aura as the greatest middleweight champion remains largely untouchable. Paul’s words served as both a tribute and a reminder that greatness doesn’t vanish with age or circumstance.

Can Anderson Silva add one more chapter?

As Silva prepares to meet Weidman one final time, the combat sports world watches with curiosity rather than expectation. For Jake Paul, the matchup is more than nostalgia — it’s a chance to remind fans of what true greatness looks like, even years removed from the top.

