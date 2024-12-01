Trending topics:
BOXING

NFL legend Rob Gronkowski reveals price for potential boxing bout vs NBA icon

After the highly anticipated bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, several other names have emerged as potential opponents. NFL legend Rob Gronkowski recently revealed the price tag for a potential showdown with an NBA icon.

Fanatics Fest NHL Target Practice Booth on August 16, 2024 at the Davits Center in New York City Featuring: Rob Gronkowski.
© IMAGO / Cover-ImagesFanatics Fest NHL Target Practice Booth on August 16, 2024 at the Davits Center in New York City Featuring: Rob Gronkowski.

By Santiago Tovar

The trend of non-professional fighters stepping into the boxing ring has reached new heights. Following the much-discussed bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, other high-profile names have expressed interest in challenging well-known athletes. The latest to enter the conversation is NFL legend Rob Gronkowski, who recently revealed the price tag for a potential fight against an NBA icon.

Despite the backlash surrounding the Paul-Tyson clash, fans are eagerly anticipating another spectacle featuring recognizable stars. On The Dudes On Dudes Podcast, Gronkowski discussed the possibility of stepping into the ring with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

Gronkowski, who was present during the Paul vs. Tyson event, expressed a keen interest in fighting Shaq, but with a key stipulation. “I’d definitely fight Shaq in a boxing match,” Gronkowski stated. “But I want to make it clear, I’d never get into the UFC, no matter what the payout is.

The 4-time NFL champion was clear about his financial expectations for such a showdown. “If the money’s right, I’d fight anyone—no doubt about it,” he said. “We’re talking at least $12 million, and that’s the minimum.” Following Gronkowski’s comments, fans have already begun petitioning a major streaming platform to make the fight a reality, hoping for a repeat of the platform’s success in broadcasting the Paul-Tyson event.

Shaquille O&#039;Neal

Shaquille O’Neal looks on during the third quarter in game four of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.

Gronkowski’s encounter with O’Neal in Paul vs. Tyson fight

Before discussing the possibility of stepping into the ring with Shaquille O’Neal, Rob Gronkowski shared a memorable moment from the night of the Paul vs. Tyson fight. Reflecting on the experience, Gronkowski said: “Fight night was legit, man. We’re just chilling, and I don’t know who else is around. I sit down, and Shaq’s right next to me. I’m like, ‘Oh, alright, this is going to be a great night.’ I love Shaq; we’re already friends.”

NBA News: Shaq O&#039;Neal snubs former Lakers player, picks NFL legend Rob Gronkowski as boxing rival

see also

NBA News: Shaq O'Neal snubs former Lakers player, picks NFL legend Rob Gronkowski as boxing rival

The NFL legend had no hesitation when it came to accepting the challenge to fight Shaq, and the NBA icon has since confirmed he’s open to facing Gronkowski in the ring. While neither has ever fought professionally, the mere idea of these two iconic athletes from different sports sharing a ring has already sparked immense interest. Fans are eager to witness what would surely be an entertaining spectacle.

Comparing the legends: Shaq vs. Gronkowski

In the event of a showdown between these two legends, the physical stats will play a crucial role in determining the outcome. However, it’s not just about their accomplishments or the titles they’ve won—those are already well-established. What stands out are their differences in size and athletic build, which could significantly impact the dynamics of a potential fight.

Shaquille O’Neal stands at an imposing 7’1″ (2.16m) and weighs 325 pounds (147kg), making him a formidable presence. On the other hand, Gronkowski, at 6’6″ (1.98m) and around 250 pounds (113kg), brings a different set of physical attributes to the table. These differences in height and weight will certainly play a role in how a potential fight could unfold.

Santiago Tovar

