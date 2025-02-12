William Scull sends bold 5-word message to Canelo Alvarez before epic fight

Canelo Alvarez‘s upcoming fight against Cuban boxer William Scull comes with an added layer of intrigue. While Canelo’s career has increasingly revolved around financial gain—sometimes overshadowing sporting ambition—Scull enters this bout with a clear objective: to prove his superiority and cement his name in boxing history.

The fight, scheduled for May 3 in Saudi Arabia, was nearly derailed by Jake Paul‘s attempt to challenge Canelo and boost his own career. However, Scull ultimately secured the opportunity, which he views as a pivotal moment in his professional journey.

Although the Cuban fighter acknowledges the financial significance of facing Canelo, he insists that money is not his primary motivation—his focus is on legacy. “I come for the belts,” Scull declares in bold message to Canelo Alvarez ahead of their fight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When I was confirmed the news I could not sleep anymore. They woke me up at six in the morning (…) It was something we were waiting for after so many years. At the moment you get a lot of things in your head of everything you went through and what you have achieved. It has been a shock and I’m still recovering, but I’m already concentrating“, he told the Miami Herald.

WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez punches Edgar Berlanga during the first round of a title fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Scull’s ultimate goal: Defeating Canelo and making history

Being part of the Riyadh Season is a source of immense pride for Scull, as is the prestige of facing Canelo. However, he emphasizes that his main goal isn’t the financial reward, but the chance to test himself against one of the best boxers in the world.

Advertisement

see also Errol Spence issues strong warning to Canelo Alvarez about Terence Crawford

The purse is obviously what I need for myself and my family. I sacrifice for that. But I don’t look at the purse so much. I want to win the fight, give a great war. So they can see that William Scull always could. After that fight I want all the belts. I want to keep making history,” the Cuban fighter concluded.

Advertisement

Canelo vs Scull: A fight beyond money

The matchup between Scull and Canelo extends beyond financial stakes. It’s an opportunity for Scull to showcase his talent and competitive fire, challenging the reign of a dominant champion. While Canelo seeks to further solidify his legacy and influence in boxing, Scull is determined to write his own story and prove that his hunger for victory surpasses any monetary considerations.