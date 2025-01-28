Canelo Alvarez’s rehydration clause under fire from Terence Crawford’s trainer

The fight between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez is drawing closer, fueling immense anticipation in the boxing world. However, tensions between the camps have escalated following comments by Crawford’s trainer, Brian McIntyre, who criticized Canelo for insisting on a rehydration clause.

McIntyre views the clause, which restricts the weight Canelo’s opponents can gain after the weigh-in, as a sign of weakness. “That’s [expletive], it’s for wimps. When they say you can’t put on more than a certain amount of weight… [expletive] that,” McIntyre told The Ring.

“This is boxing. You make the weight, step on the scale, and it doesn’t matter how much you rehydrate afterward. You accepted the fight, so get in the ring and fight like men. It’s that simple,” McIntyre added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Crawford’s determination against Canelo

Crawford, who has been pursuing this matchup for months, has remained unfazed by criticisms about the weight disparity with Canelo Alvarez. “People say, ‘You’re too small’ or ‘You’re outmatched’ or ‘You shouldn’t be in the ring with this type of fighter.’ That’s when great fighters perform at their best,” Crawford told Boxing Scene.

: WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (R) punches Edgar Berlanga during the ninth round of a title fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Crawford vs. Canelo: A battle beyond the ring

The clash between Crawford and Canelo transcends boxing itself, evolving into a showdown of egos and contrasting styles. Crawford, renowned for his technical precision and elegance in the ring, is determined to prove he can overcome a larger and more physically imposing opponent like Canelo. Meanwhile, Canelo, famous for his power and aggressive approach, aims to affirm his dominance and solidify his legacy as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport.

Advertisement

see also Oleksandr Usyk picks his winner between prime Mike Tyson and Anthony Joshua

The rehydration clause has added yet another layer of drama to this rivalry. The bold statements from Crawford and his team have only intensified the controversy, further heightening the anticipation for this much-anticipated bout.